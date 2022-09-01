**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was once again full of Easter eggs accompanied by a handful of cameos and the installment also introduced the Wrecking Crew.

This week saw Jennifer Walters defending Emil Blonsky’s parole against the people and there was a side plot featuring Pug, Dennis, and real-life rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Episode 3 Recap

The final scene of Episode 3 saw Jen walking down an alley after a hard day’s work defending Emil where she was shocked to be jumped by a gang.

Initially startled, Jen soon remembers that she has her She-Hulk ability and immediately relaxes and transforms.

The gang presented four members for the hero to face, equipped with stolen and brightly-colored Asgardian weapons and Marvel fans will identify this group as The Wrecking Crew.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

Who is Marvel’s Wrecking Crew?

First appearing in Defenders #17 in 1974 and also known as the Cutting Crew, the Wrecking Crew got their powers by gripping an enchanted crowbar during a lightning storm.

The Wrecking Crew members are Dirk Garthwaite (the original Wrecker), ex-physicist Dr. Eliot Franklin (Thunderball), ex-army sergeant Henry Camp (Bulldozer), and ex-farmhand Brian Calusky (Piledriver).

During their comic-book run, the Wrecking Crew’s recurring enemy was Thor and the gang was ultimately defeated by The Defenders, Power Man, and Bruce Banner when they tried to find a small gamma-bomb.

Furthermore, the Wrecking Crew also worked for The Hood for a time under Hood’s Gang, which could tie into the villain’s appearance in Ironheart.

Unfortunately, Marvel fans are not impressed by the MCU’s representation of the gang, stating they seem like “losers” in She-Hulk.

I’m sorry but marvel made the wrecking crew such losers on the show. My god ? #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/PP0F66nEI0 — aniya. (@eIixirgenius) September 1, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all