Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode will be soon on Crunchyroll, but let us find out its exact release schedule.

The new anime series is adapted from a manga of the same name that started its serialization in 2020. Some fans may also consider it a parody of Harry Potter. Well, that’s because it comes with many similarities with humourous aspects.

In the premiere episode, we saw Mash learn that the person whom he knew as his biological father was his adoptive father. Besides that, Mash has enrolled in a school where he has to survive among the students who hold magic abilities to become a Divine Visionary.

When does Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 2 get released?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 2 will get released on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Japan at midnight, dropping it for the other time zones on Friday, April 14, 2023. Here’s the time schedule that should be followed for Crunchyroll:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM (April 14th)

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM (April 14th)

British Time – 5:30 PM (April 14th)

European Time – 4:30 PM (April 14th)

India Time – 10:00 PM (April 14th)

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM (April 15th)

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 2:30 AM (April 15th)

What happened in the anime series’ first episode?

The premiere episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles showed the central protagonist Mash living with his father, Regro, in the woods. The father and son duo lives in isolation because every person in the city is a magic user, but Mash has no magical ability. So, to fight this, Mash prefers working on his physical strength. One day, when Mash breaks the door of his house, Regro scolds him. His father also feels sad because he knows working only on his physical strength would not help him.

Mash goes to the city to bring some of his favorite cream puffs, but unfortunately, there, he encounters a police officer who gets angry at him when he mistakenly spills cream on him, ruining his uniform. When Mash offers the policeman one of his cream puffs as an apology, he even gets more angry. Suddenly, a magical policeman comes and recognizes Mash. When the cops reach the forest, looking for Mash, they meet Regro.

The episode then reveals that Regro adopted Mash when he was very young. Mash learns this; after fighting the cops, he decides to embark on a new journey to become a Divine Visionary.