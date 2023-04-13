Is the new Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage anime considered to be season 2 of the main series, or a spin off story?

The 2023 Spring broadcast slate brings with it countless new and returning titles, with many entering their second week of new releases; however, one of the final anime to make its international debut on Crunchyroll’s Spring slate is Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage.

Unfortunately, the disjointed promotional campaign and rather confusing format has led many fans to assume that The Treasure Chest of Courage might be season 2 of the main Ranking of Kings series – here is everything that Ousama Rankings fans need to know.

Is ‘The Treasure Chest of Courage’ season 2 of Ranking of Kings?

No, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage is not considered to be season 2 of the main Ranking of Kings anime series – instead, it is a spin off title that includes bonus content from the original manga.

In fact, Ranking of Kings has not even been publicly renewed for season 2 yet by Wit Studio; a surprise considering the incredible success of season 1 back in Fall 2021.

The reason for this is that the anime series caught up extremely quickly to the original manga, meaning that the team needs to wait until more content has been published before work on season 2 of the anime adaptation can begin.

Season 1 episode 23 adapted up until approximately volume 12 chapter 155 of the original series. Unfortunately, as of April 2023, only 16 complete volumes have been published in Japan.

All in all, it is predicted that there won’t be enough source material for season 2 of Ranking of Kings until at least late 2024 – if not 2025, if the manga does not speed up the rate of new publications.

The good news is that The Treasure Chest of Courage will be able to fill that Bojji-shaped hole in our lives – so when will the new spin off anime release worldwide?

SEASON OF LOVE: Four new romantic comedy anime to make your heart melt this Spring

When will The Treasure Chest of Courage release?

The first episode from the Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage spin off anime series will be broadcast in Japan in the early hours of Friday, April 14; releasing for the majority of international fans on Thursday, April 13.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes from the Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage series will be made available to stream at the following times:

Pacific Time – 11 AM

Eastern Time – 2 PM

British Time – 7 PM

European Time – 8 PM

India Time – 11:30 PM

Philippine Time – 2 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 4 AM

The Japanese website has provided the following synopsis and preview trailer for episode 1, which will be split between ‘The Blessing of the Lizard’ and ‘The Prince and the Money’ tales:

‘The Blessing of the Lizard’: One morning during their training in the underworld, Bojji and Kage were preparing a meal when the screams of the desperado echoed through the house. Bojji and his friends rush to the house, only to find Death Pur with a quilt over his head…

‘The Prince and the Money’: Bojji and Kage are told by Desper to go and earn money to study social studies. They look at job boards and visit various stores, but nothing seems to work out…

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all