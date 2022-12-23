A new generation of kids is about to experience the classic tale depicting a young girl with superpowers and we reveal Matilda the Musical’s release time on Netflix and introduce you to the cast.

Matilda was previously played by actor Mara Wilson in the 1996 movie, released under Sony Pictures and directed by actor Danny DeVito.

Directed by Matthew Warchus with a screenplay by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical is based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Warchus, Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which, in turn, is based on the 1988 novel by Dahl.

Where to Watch Matilda the Musical

Matilda the Musical is currently serving its cinema debut at the moment worldwide, where it will honor the traditional 90-day run.

The 2022 musical adaption received its cinema release back in November in the UK and at the start of December in the US.

Now that the musical has abided by its exclusive cinema longevity, the film will debut on Netflix just in time for Christmas.

Matilda the Musical Netflix Release Time

Matilda the Musical is scheduled to release on Sunday, December 25, 2022, on Netflix, however, it will only be debuting in the United States. UK subscribers will have to wait until Summer 2023 before the musical releases on Netflix in Britain.

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, the musical will premiere on Netflix US at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to 3 AM EST and 10 PM CEST.

A quick reminder that Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is in cinemas now, and comes to Netflix UK/IE summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/99O82kLFhV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 20, 2022

Meet the Cast of Matilda the Musical

Award-winning actor Emma Thompson is playing the brutal headmistress Miss Trunchbull in the musical, alongside Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Lashana Lynch as teacher Miss Honey.

Newcomer Alisha Weir has only accumulated a few performances since 2018, including a role in the TV series Darklands.

Below, we have listed the full cast of Matilda the Musical:

Alisha Weir – Matilda Wormwood

– Matilda Wormwood Lashana Lynch – Miss Jennifer Honey

– Miss Jennifer Honey Emma Thompson – Miss Agatha Trunchbull

– Miss Agatha Trunchbull Stephen Graham – Mr Harry Wormwood

– Mr Harry Wormwood Andrea Riseborough – Mrs Wormwood

– Mrs Wormwood Sindhu Vee – Mrs Phelps

– Mrs Phelps Lauren Alexandra – Acrobat

– Acrobat Carl Spencer – Magnus

– Magnus Katherine Kingsley – Young Agatha Trunchbull

– Young Agatha Trunchbull Charlie Hodson-Prior – Bruce Bogtrotter

– Bruce Bogtrotter Rei Yamauchi Fulker – Lavender

– Lavender Meesha Garbett – Hortensia

– Hortensia Winter Jarrett-Glasspool – Amanda Thripp

– Amanda Thripp Matt Henry – Doctor

