NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Michael Pena visits Build Series to discuss "The Lego Ninjago Movie" at Build Studio on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Season 3 has welcomed a cast change and thrown some new characters into the mix and we explain who Domingo Chavez is from Jack Ryan Season 3 and introduce you to actor Michael Pena.

In case you’ve already gone through your “Ryanverse” fix on Amazon Prime, fans will be glad to know that Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4, which will be the show’s final season.

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and based on the characters from writer Tom Clancy’s “Ryanverse”, the political action-thriller Jack Ryan follows the titular CIA analyst who must leave his desk job behind to solve corrupt matters on the field and Season 2 saw him confront warfare in Venezuela.

Who is Domingo Chavez?

Domingo “Ding” Chavez is a popular character who has previously appeared in Tom Clancy’s novels.

The American field agent has appeared in 22 novels and accumulated three intelligence stars during his servitude.

In Clear and Present Danger, Domingo was rescued by Jack Ryan after being abandoned and The Sum of All Fears saw Domingo convince Jack’s wife that the accusations against him aired in the smear campaign were false.

If you’re already a fan of the character, then you’ll be glad to hear that a Ding Chavez spin-off has been announced with actor Michael Peña on board.

‘Jack Ryan’ Series Ending & Ding Chavez Spinoff Starring Michael Peña In Development https://t.co/Cqppu3MOmm pic.twitter.com/qiPKzezPY2 — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) May 10, 2022

Meet Michael Pena

Chicago-born with Mexican roots, Michael Peña’s credited career began back in 1996 with three roles in Running Free, Pacific Blue, and My Fellow Americans.

The actor has since accumulated a long list of roles in film and television, including Moonfall, Ant-Man and The Martian.

The actor also has the movie, A Million Miles Away, lined up, with director Alejandra Márquez Abella helming the project.

Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage

Meet the Cast of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3

John Krasinski is returning in the titular role of Jack Ryan, alongside returning actor Wendell Pierce as James Greer.

Season 3 ended up recasting Elizabeth Wright’s Marianne Jean-Baptiste with Betty Gabriel, due to “creative differences.”

Peter Guinness and Nina Hoss join Peña as some of the new faces in Season 3, alongside Zuleikha Robinson and Okieriete Onaodowan have been cast as Zeyara and Adebayo ‘Ade’ Osoji for Season 4.

Below, we have listed the cast list for Season 3:

John Krasinski – Dr. Jack Ryan

– Dr. Jack Ryan Wendell Pierce – James Greer

– James Greer Michael Kelly – Mike November

– Mike November Betty Gabriel – Elizabeth Wright

– Elizabeth Wright James Cosmo – Luca

– Luca Peter Guinness – Petr

– Petr Nina Hoss – Alena

– Alena Alexei Mavelov – Alexei

– Alexei Michael Peña – Domingo “Ding” Chavez

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all