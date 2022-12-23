Once you indulge in the adapted musical over a few glasses of Eggnog this Christmas, you’ll likely want to revisit the songs again for New Year. We reveal every track within the Matilda the Musical soundtrack and confirm where you can watch the adaptation over the holiday season, including Netflix, and where you can listen to the soundtrack.

Veteran actor and British treasure Emma Thompson is on board the adaptation to play the horrid headmistress Miss Trunchbull, alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi star Lashana Lynch as the loveable teacher Miss Honey.

Directed by Matthew Warchus with a screenplay by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical is based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Warchus, Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which, in turn, is based on the 1988 novel by Dahl.

MORE: Who Plays Domingo Chavez in Jack Ryan Season 3? Meet Michael Pena

Matilda the Musical Soundtrack

Well-known composer, Tim Minchin, is behind the songs featured in the West-End production and the Netflix adaptation, where 12 of Minchin’s 16-track score has been recorded with the new cast.

Composer Christopher Nightingale, who also served as the composer and orchestrator on the original musical, is on board scoring 10 instrumental tracks for the adaptation.

Speaking to Radio Times, Andrea Riseborough revealed the track ‘Loud’ was originally part of the musical, but it was eventually removed despite the cast working on the piece for months.

Below, we have included a full track list from the adaptation’s soundtrack:

Miracle – Matt Henry, Alisha Weir, Stephen Graham

– Matt Henry, Alisha Weir, Stephen Graham Naughty – Weir, The Cast of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

– Weir, The Cast of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical The Acrobat and The Escapologist – Christopher Nightingale, Tim Minchin

– Christopher Nightingale, Tim Minchin School Song – Meesha Garbett, Sadie Victoria Lim

– Meesha Garbett, Sadie Victoria Lim The Hammer – Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch

– Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch Chokey Chant – Hide Me – Garbett

– Hide Me – Garbett And So the Great Day Arrived – Nightingale

– Nightingale The Biggest Burp – Nightingale

– Nightingale Bruce – Cast

– Cast When I Grow Up – Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Andrei Shen, Winter Jarrett Glasspool

– Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Andrei Shen, Winter Jarrett Glasspool The Most Dangerous Feat – Nightingale

– Nightingale I’m Here – Weir, Carl Spencer

– Weir, Carl Spencer The Smell of Rebellion – Thompson

– Thompson The Newt – Stretchy Ears – Nightingale

– Stretchy Ears – Nightingale Quiet – Weir

– Weir Telekinesis – Nightingale

– Nightingale My House – Lynch, Spencer

– Lynch, Spencer The Truth – Chokey Destruction – Nightingale

– Chokey Destruction – Nightingale Day of Reckoning – Nightingale

– Nightingale Magnus Returns – Nightingale

– Nightingale Revolting Children – Charlie Hodson-Prior, Garbett, Liberty Greig

– Charlie Hodson-Prior, Garbett, Liberty Greig Still Holding My Hand – Cast

Matilda the Musical Soundtrack – Where to Listen

The Matilda the Musical soundtrack from 2022 is available to stream on Amazon and Spotify. Physical copies on vinyl and CD can also be purchased from Amazon as well.

If you’re interested in listening to the original Broadway recording, the soundtrack can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

Where to Watch Matilda the Musical

Matilda the Musical is currently serving its cinema debut at the moment worldwide, where it will honor the traditional 90-day run.

The 2022 musical adaption received its cinema release back in November in the UK and at the start of December in the US.

Now that the musical has been in theatres, the film will debut on Netflix just in time for Christmas. However, it will only be showing on Netflix in the US, and British fans will have to wait until Summer 2023 for it to arrive on Netflix in the UK.

Matilda the Musical. Cr. Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all