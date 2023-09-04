Theories regarding Max’s role in season 5 of Stranger Things are brewing on the internet. Fans debate that Max can be either a mastermind in killing Vecna or join him to escape death.

Viewers of Stranger Things saw Max in a state of comatose at the end of season 4 after Vecna tried to kill Max using his popular hypnotizing method. El and her friends made a masterplan to stop Vecna which partially worked as Max did not lose her life but lost her psyche in the battle. In season 5, fans believe Max will play a crucial role in bringing down Vecna.

Max could be crucial in Stranger Things season 5

Reddit is filled with wild Stranger Things season 5 theories about Max’s role in killing Vecna and one theory suggests that it is possible that Vecna will take over Max’s body as she is currently in a coma and El has to kill Max to get rid of Vecna once and for all. While Vecna is taking over Max’s body, the latter’s consciousness can also weaken the prime villain making El’s battle stronger.

Moreover, Max is the only one whose mind is essentially connected with Vecna as he absorbs the psyche of his victims. Max being inside Vecna’s mind could mean that she will get to know Vecna’s plans before anyone. So if El can get into Max’s mind again as she did at the end of season 4, El can get a glimpse of Vecna’s mind through Max and help Hawkins from getting destroyed.

Max could join Vecna

Another Max theory suggests that she could also join Vecna. Max’s favorite song that ‘saved her’ in season 4 is Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) where she sings, “And if I only could/ I’d make a deal with God/ And I’d get Him to swap our places.” If the lyrics of the song could be taken as foreshadowing for the upcoming year, Reddit thinks that it is possible for Max to strike a deal with Vecna.

Vecna’s victims playing a significant role

Along with Max, Vecna’s other victims can also play a significant role in defeating the king of Upside Down. One Reddit user has argued that Vecna’s victims might get united and attack him from inside his mind which will definitely weaken his stance and make it easier for El and her friends to defeat him. This theory also helps to understand how Max can be really important this season even if she is physically ‘braindead’ and lying in a coma at the end of season 4.

