In today’s binge culture, long-running series are few and far between, but The Walking Dead managed to accumulate an impressive eleven-season inning. With the series concluded on its primary network, AMC, the final season now comes to another streaming platform, and we confirm Season 11’s Netflix release date and time, as well as where to watch the show elsewhere.

Despite the parent series ending, The Walking Dead franchise will continue to expand over the next few years with announced spin-off shows starring Daryl in France, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.

Initially developed by Frank Darabont with Angela Kang now serving as showrunner, The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Netflix Release Time

The Walking Dead Season 11 Netflix release date is on Friday, January 6, 2023, on Netflix.

Subscribers should note that this debut will only occur on the US version of the streaming platform.

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, Season 11 will premiere on Netflix US at Midnight PT.

This release time translates to 3 AM EST and 10 PM CEST.

The Walking Dead – Cr. Jace Downs, © 2022 AMC Networks Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The Walking Dead Season 11 has 24 episodes all in, standing as the longest season in the show’s history.

Season 1 began with only six episodes within its run, raising to 13 installments for the second season. The series then settled into releasing 16 episodes per season, from Season 3 to 9.

Below, we provide an episode guide to Season 11 including titles:

Episode 1: Acheron: Part I

Episode 2: Acheron: Part II

Episode 3: Hunted

Episode 4: Rendition

Episode 5: Out of the Ashes

Episode 6: On the Inside

Episode 7: Promises Broken

Episode 8: For Blood

Episode 9: No Other Way

Episode 10: New Haunts

Episode 11: Rogue Element

Episode 12: The Lucky Ones

Episode 13: Warlords

Episode 14: The Rotten Core

Episode 15: Trust

Episode 16: Acts of God

Episode 17: Lockdown

Episode 18: A New Deal

Episode 18: Variant

Episode 19: What’s Been Lost

Episode 20: Outpost 22

Episode 21: Faith

Episode 22: Family

Episode 24: Rest in Peace

The Walking Dead Season 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/ © 2022 AMC Networks Inc.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11

In addition to streaming all episodes of The Walking Dead on AMC’s streaming platform and Netflix US, The Walking Dead is also available to stream on Disney Plus.

Since AMC and Netflix US are contained to the United States, Season 11’s availability on Disney Plus is the only place fans in the UK will be able to stream it.

In addition to streaming, Season 11 is also available to buy on Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV+, the Microsoft Store, and the Sky Store.

