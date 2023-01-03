Even though we’ve crossed into the new year, everyone is still talking about The Menu and we confirm if the movie is streaming.

The thriller received its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2022 and received praise for the screenplay, direction, production design, and cast performances.

Directed by Mark Mylod, written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and based on an original story penned by Tracy, The Menu follows the bizarre premise depicting diners attending an elite restaurant run by a celebrity chef who is trying to kill the guests.

Where is The Menu Streaming?

The Menu is receiving a dual release on streaming platforms HBO Max and Disney Plus.

The movie is currently available to stream on HBO Max, after it released on January 3, 2023, and its Disney Plus debut will be on January 4, 2023.

The film grossed over $71 million worldwide after premiering in theatres on November 18, 2022.

‘THE MENU’ will debut on HBO Max tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UwwlMTLLjX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 2, 2023

The Menu Disney Plus Release Time

Following the release schedule of most Disney Plus shows, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The Menu – Cr. Searchlight Pictures, YouTube.

Meet the Cast of The Menu

The Menu stars veteran British actor Ralph Fiennes as the sinister head chef and viewers will recognize the actor from his iconic role as Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise.

Joining Fiennes is X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult and The Northman and Last Night in Soho star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Below, we have included the full cast list of The Menu:

Ralph Fiennes – Julian Slowik

– Julian Slowik Anya Taylor-Joy – Margot Mills / Erin

– Margot Mills / Erin Nicholas Hoult – Tyler Ledford

– Tyler Ledford Hong Chau – Elsa

– Elsa Janet McTeer – Lillian Bloom

– Lillian Bloom John Leguizamo – George Díaz

– George Díaz Reed Birney – Richard Liebbrandt

– Richard Liebbrandt Judith Light – Anne Liebbrandt

– Anne Liebbrandt Paul Adelstein – Ted

– Ted Aimee Carrero – Felicity

– Felicity Arturo Castro – Soren

– Soren Rob Yang – Bryce

– Bryce Mark St. Cyr – Dave

– Dave Rebecca Koon – Linda Slowik

– Linda Slowik Christina Brucato – Katherine Keller

– Katherine Keller Adam Aalderks – Jeremy Louden

– Jeremy Louden Matthew Cornwell – Dale

– Dale Peter Grosz – Hawthorne’s sommelier

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all