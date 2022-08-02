A new trailer for Rogue One prequel series Andor gives fans a better look at Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, but fans want to know more about the character.

We give you a proper introduction to Mon Mothma and actor Genevieve O’Reilly, as well as supply a release schedule for Andor.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney+, Andor is confirmed to be a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One following Rebel spy Cassian Andor. The series stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, and more.

Who is Mon Mothma?

Mon Mothma is a female politician of human race who stood as Chandrila’s representative in the Galactic and Imperial Senate.

Having seen the Clone Wars and the form of the Rebellion, Mon Mothma also advocated peace against Chancellor Palpatine’s rise in power.

After teaming up with Organa to kickstart the Rebellion, Mothma was also the one that recruited Jyn Erso in Rogue One.

Meet Genevieve O’Reilly

Irish actor Genevieve O’Reilly began her credited career as an actor in the early 2000s, when she had a returning role as Officer Wirtz in The Matrix franchise.

O’Reilly also had recurring roles in the television shows The State Within, Spooks, The Honourable Woman, and more.

The actor is actually reprising her role as Mon Mothma in Andor, after debuting the character in live-action in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

O’Reilly has also played Mothma in Star Wars: Go Rogue and Star Wars: Rebels.

How many episodes are in Andor?

Andor has 12 episodes to debut on Disney Plus, which is significantly longer than other new shows on the platform.

The series will arrive with a triple-bill premiere on September 21, 2022, before settling into releasing weekly, on a Wednesday.

Below, we have provided a release schedule for the show in full and we will update episode titles as they are released:

Episode 1: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 28, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

