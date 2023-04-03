One of the most entertaining campaigns has been released into cinemas and we introduce you to actor Daisy Head and her character Sofina, a.k.a. the Red Wizard, from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and reveal the rest of the cast.

One of the movie’s leads, Michelle Rodriquez, previously revealed that Bradley Cooper’s cameo in the movie was originally played by another actor.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and co-written by the directors Michael Gilio and Chris McKay, the fantasy heist comedy, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is based on the titular tabletop RPG game and set in the Forgotten Realms.

Who is Sofina, the Red Wizard?

Lady Sofina is an undead human wizard and member of the Red Wizards, an antagonistic faction in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Acting as Szass Tam’s apprentice, Sofina temporarily acted as an ally to Lord Forge Fitzwilliam of Neverwinter and is described as being bald, having pale skin, and possessing advanced skills in spellcasting and necromancy.

While Lord Forge brought back the brutal High Sun Games to Neverwinter, Sofina planned to use this congregation of people to cast beckoning death in the footsteps of her mentor, thereby turning everyone into an army of the undead.

Sofina’s plan is thwarted, however, by Edgin and the party who enter into battle with the Red Wizard before it’s too late.

Meet Daisy Head

British actor, Daisy Head, began her credited career back in 2004 within the television series Feather Boy.

Head later went on to star in popular British series Doctors, Holby City, and Suspects, alongside movies, Underworld: Blood Wars, Wrong Turn, and Fallen.

More recently, Head has appeared in popular Netflix shows Shadow and Bone and The Sandman, playing characters Genya Safin and Judy Talbot.

Meet the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The campaign’s main party is made up of bard Chris Pine, barbarian Michelle Rodriguez, paladin Regé-Jean Page, druid Sophia Lillis, and sorcerer Justice Smith, alongside Hugh Grant’s villain.

Without being heavy on the cameos, disappointing Critical Role fans, co-director John Francis Daley, has a small role playing a creature’s voice at one part of the feature.

Below, we have included the full list of confirmed actors to be appearing in the movie:

Chris Pine – Edgin Darvis

– Edgin Darvis Michelle Rodriguez – Holga Kilgore

– Holga Kilgore Regé-Jean Page – Xenk Yendar

– Xenk Yendar Rylan Jackson – young Xenk

– young Xenk Justice Smith – Simon Aumar

– Simon Aumar Sophia Lillis – Doric

– Doric Hugh Grant – Forge Fitzwilliam

– Forge Fitzwilliam Chloe Coleman – Kira Darvis

– Kira Darvis Daisy Head – Sofina

– Sofina Jason Wong – Dralas

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now in cinemas worldwide.

