Dracula returns to the silver screen with Nicolas Cage under the cape and we introduce you to the original actor playing servant Renfield, Dwight Frye, confirm where you can currently watch the movie, and introduce you to the cast.

Directed by Chris McKay and written by Ryan Ridley with an original concept by Robert Kirkman, the supernatural horror comedy, Renfield, follows the titular character who decides to rebel against his master, Dracula.

Meet Dwight Frye, the original Renfield

Before Nicholas Hoult became the Count’s servant, the role of Renfield was iconically portrayed by American actor, Dwight Frye.

After debuting in the industry as a pianist and later making a name for himself in comedies, Frye then debuted as Renfield in Tod Browning’s Dracula in 1931 starring Bela Lugosi, which set the actor on a path of playing villains.

After appearing in Dracula, Frye starred as the hunchbacked assistant, Fritz, in Frankenstein within the same year, and Wilmer Cook in Dashiell Hammett’s The Maltese Falcon.

More horror movies that Frye conquered include 1933’s The Vampire Bat, The Invisible Man, and later, Bride of Frankenstein.

Frankenstein became a regular IP for Frye to visit, later taking on roles in The Ghost of Frankenstein in 1942, and Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man one year later. Frye also starred in 1939’s Son of Frankenstein, however, his role was removed before its release.

Frye’s career then came full circle during the early 40s, when he appeared in a stage version of Dracula by Hamilton Deane.

In 1943, Frye suddenly died of a heart attack at the age of 44 in Hollywood, shortly before he was due to begin filing the Woodrow Wilson biopic, Wilson.

Where to watch Renfield

Renfield is available to watch in theatres worldwide and that is the only place you can view the movie currently.

The horror will later be arriving on the streaming service, Peacock, since it is being distributed by Universal.

Renfield will honor a 45-day theatrical release, therefore, it is expected to arrive on the streaming platform around the end of May 2023.

Meet the Renfield cast

Nicolas Cage is trying his hand as the Lord of Death opposite The Menu’s Hoult as the iconic and titular servant to Dracula.

Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz are also on hand to supply a majority of the movie’s comical side, with Shohreh Aghdashloo playing the criminal Lobo family’s matriarch.

Below, we have included the main cast of Renfield:

Nicolas Cage – Dracula

– Dracula Nicholas Hoult – R. M. Renfield

– R. M. Renfield Awkwafina – Rebecca Quincy

– Rebecca Quincy Ben Schwartz – Teddy Lobo

– Teddy Lobo Shohreh Aghdashloo – Ella

– Ella Adrian Martinez – Chris Marcos

– Chris Marcos Brandon Scott Jones – Mark

– Mark Jenna Kanell – Carol

– Carol Bess Rous – Caitlyn

– Caitlyn James Moses Black – Captain J. Browning

– Captain J. Browning Caroline Williams – Vanessa

Renfield is now in theatres worldwide.

