Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

Where to watch Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 21, 2023, in cinemas worldwide.

Since the horror is releasing as a cinema exclusive, your local cinema will be the only place you will be able to watch the feature on its release date.

Evil Dead Rise also shares a debut day with A24’s Beau is Afraid, therefore, it will be a Friday to remember for horror fans.

The latest horror received its premiere at the South by Southwest festival back in March of this year.

Will Evil Dead Rise be streaming?

No, Evil Dead Rise will not be streaming anywhere on release day because the project is debuting as a cinema exclusive first.

Since the movie is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Evil Dead Rise will eventually arrive on the streaming service, HBO Max.

Most movies honor a 45 to 90-day window as a cinema exclusive before arriving on a streaming platform, therefore, horror fans can expect Evil Dead Rise to appear on HBO Max during the summer.

Evil Dead Rise Cast

Lily Sullivan from Jungle and The Other Guys is a new addition to the horror franchise, playing protagonist Beth, alongside Alyssa Sutherland of Vikings fame.

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Morgan Davies are also included in the refined cast for this horror, however, their characters remain a secret for now.

Below, we have included the cast list of Evil Dead Rise that we know so far:

Alyssa Sutherland – Ellie

– Ellie Lily Sullivan – Beth

– Beth Gabrielle Echols – Bridget

– Bridget Nell Fisher – Kassie

– Kassie Mia Challis as Jessica

as Jessica Tai Wano – Scott

– Scott Jayden Daniels – Gabriel

