Movies & Television

Where to watch Evil Dead Rise - Is it streaming on HBO Max?

By Jo Craig

Woman wearing headphones in a dark room wearing a denim shirt in Evil Dead Rise
Evil Dead Rise - Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

We’re very close to touching evil once again and we confirm where to watch Evil Dead Rise on release day, reveal if it will be streaming on HBO Max, and introduce you to the cast involved.

After the first, intense trailer for the latest Evil Dead feature was released, we took a deep dive into the Necronomicon to discuss if the book is real.

Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

Where to watch Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 21, 2023, in cinemas worldwide.

Since the horror is releasing as a cinema exclusive, your local cinema will be the only place you will be able to watch the feature on its release date.

Evil Dead Rise also shares a debut day with A24’s Beau is Afraid, therefore, it will be a Friday to remember for horror fans.

The latest horror received its premiere at the South by Southwest festival back in March of this year.

Will Evil Dead Rise be streaming?

No, Evil Dead Rise will not be streaming anywhere on release day because the project is debuting as a cinema exclusive first.

Since the movie is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Evil Dead Rise will eventually arrive on the streaming service, HBO Max.

Most movies honor a 45 to 90-day window as a cinema exclusive before arriving on a streaming platform, therefore, horror fans can expect Evil Dead Rise to appear on HBO Max during the summer.

Evil Dead Rise – Cr. Warner Bros. Australia, YouTube.

Evil Dead Rise Cast

Lily Sullivan from Jungle and The Other Guys is a new addition to the horror franchise, playing protagonist Beth, alongside Alyssa Sutherland of Vikings fame.

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Morgan Davies are also included in the refined cast for this horror, however, their characters remain a secret for now.

Below, we have included the cast list of Evil Dead Rise that we know so far:

  • Alyssa Sutherland – Ellie
  • Lily Sullivan –  Beth
  • Gabrielle Echols – Bridget
  • Nell Fisher – Kassie
  • Mia Challis as Jessica
  • Tai Wano – Scott
  • Jayden Daniels – Gabriel

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Chernobylite | Console Release Trailer
Latest Trailers
Rocket League | Birthday Ball Trailer
Jo Craig

Jo Craig is a TV and Movies Staff Writer at GRV Media, reporting on content that stretches across streaming, cinema and pop culture for Forever Geek. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review and research film anime video games alongside anything else on the ‘nerdy' spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work, even if this leads to heated online debates about whether The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise - which, by the way, it is.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know