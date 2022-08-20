With major roles in Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar and Netflix’s upcoming One Piece live-action adaptation, meet Mackenyu.

Live action adaptations of classic anime series are a somewhat divisive topic of conversation for fans worldwide.

However, the live-action adaptation of the Fullmetal Alchemist story is arguably one of the better reimaginings’s in recent years following the movie trilogy’s debut back in 2017.

Netflix recently released the second film from the trilogy, The Revenge of Scar, with rising star Mackenyu in the lead role – a name that fans will have to get used to seeing on the credit list.

Mackenyu stars in Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar, also known as Scar’s Revenge, is the sequel to the 207 live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie.

As the name suggests, for those who are new to the franchise, the film centres around a serial killer called Scar and his conflict with the Elric Brothers, Alphonse and Edward.

Playing the title character of Scar is 25-year-old American-born Japanese actor, Mackenyu Arata.

Born Mackenyu Maeda in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo, the young actor would attend the famous Beverly Hills High School where he participated in horseback riding, Karate, gymnastics, water polo, music and wrestling.

“Ed and Al visit Central, where a serial murderer is targeting State Alchemists. While the identity of the criminal is unknown, he is called “Scar” because of the X-shaped scar on his forehead. When the brothers are targeted as well, they fight Scar. In the face of overwhelming strength, Ed’s Automail is destroyed and their lives hang by a thread…” – Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar, via YouTube.

Mackenyu’s performance in the Fullmetal Alchemist live-action movie is indeed a solid one; however, the entire saga still feels slightly awkward for those avid fans of the main manga series or anime adaptation.

Speaking via a behind-the-scenes video, published by Warner Bros Japan, Mackenyu said of Scar that “He is going down on his own path of justice. And he has a strong will. As he is not an evil person, I perform him while thinking how to make him look appealing.”

“The make-up took around 2 hour daily. Since his name in English mean “Scar”, I can’t be him without that, so I believe that the time for putting on the special make-up is important for being in the role as well.” – Mackenyu, via Fullmetal Alchemist BTS feature.

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

Mackenyu also features in upcoming One Piece series

If joining the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise wasn’t enough, Mackenyu is also set to star in arguably the biggest anime franchise of all time’s new live-action adaptation – One Piece.

The actor was revealed as Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s upcoming live-action One Piece series back in November 2019, alongside Inaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skyler (Sanji).

“As a master of Three Sword Style, a swordsmanship style which he created during his childhood training in Shimotsuki Village, Zoro is among the three most powerful combatants of the Straw Hats, alongside Luffy and Sanji. His dream is to become the greatest swordsman in the world, in order to honor a promise he made to his deceased childhood friend Kuina.” – One Piece Fandom.

Other announced cast members for the One Piece live-action series include:

Koby – Morgan Davies

Alvida – Ilia Isorelýs Paulino

Helmeppo – Aidan Scott

Buggy – Jeff Ward

Arlong – McKinley Belcher III

Garp – Vincent Regan

Shanks – Peter Gadiot

Chiomo Umuela as Nojiko

Celeste Loots as Kaya

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Craig Fairbress as Chef Zeff

Steven Ward as Mihawk

Prior to Fullmetal Alchemist and One Piece, Mackenyu’s most well-known roles have been in Rurouni Kenshin: The Final as Yukishiro Enishi and Pacific Rim: Uprising as Cadet Ryoichi.

His full credits list also includes roles in Kamen Rider Drive: Surprise Future (2015), Take a Chance (2015), Chihayafuru (2016), JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (2017), Kiss that Kills (2018), Kaiji: Final Game (2020) and The Master Plan (2021).

Mackenyu will also star in the Knights of the Zodiac movie as lead character Pegasus Seiya, set to release in 2023.

