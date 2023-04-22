Before you face evil this weekend, we introduce you to the actor, Morgan Davies, who plays Danny in Evil Dead Rise, and discuss the rest of the cast involved.

We previously introduced you to Davies’ Evil Dead Rise co-star, Gabrielle Echols, who plays sibling, Bridget, in the latest installment.

Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

Meet Morgan Davies, Danny from Evil Dead Rise

Morgan Davies is an Australian actor who began his career as a child star back in 2008 in the movie Green Fire Envy under the name Morgana Davies.

The 21-year-old publicly came out as transgender back in 2020 identifying as Morgan Davies in subsequent roles.

Davies starred in all ten episodes of the TV series, The End, as Oberon Brennan, and also featured in the 2022 movie, Blaze, before Evil Dead Rise.

Davies plays Danny in Evil Dead Rise, who is one of Ellie’s three children and sibling to Bridget and Kassie. Danny spends much of the movie under his aunt Beth’s protection and also gets his first look at the feared Necronomicon.

Additionally, the young actor has an upcoming role in Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, where he will be playing pink-haired marine captain, Koby.

Evil Dead Rise Cast

Replacing protagonist Ash Williams in her own style is Lily Sullivan from Jungle and The Other Guys fame playing protagonist Beth, alongside Alyssa Sutherland from Netflix’s Vikings.

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Mia Challis are also included in the refined cast list, as well as young actors Nell Fisher and Tai Wano.

Below, we have included the cast list of Evil Dead Rise:

Alyssa Sutherland – Ellie

– Ellie Lily Sullivan – Beth

– Beth Gabrielle Echols – Bridget

– Bridget Nell Fisher – Kassie

– Kassie Mia Challis as Jessica

as Jessica Tai Wano – Scott

– Scott Jayden Daniels – Gabriel

Where to watch Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise was released into cinemas worldwide on Friday, April 21, 2023, and the only place to watch the terror unfold this weekend will be in your local theater.

The loose sequel is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which means Evil Dead Rise will eventually come to the streaming service, HBO Max.

Following the pattern of most movies before it, the horror will honor a 45 to 90-day window as a cinema exclusive before arriving on the aforementioned streaming platform, therefore, we can expect Evil Dead Rise to appear on HBO Max during the summer of 2023.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Evil Dead Rise is now in theatres worldwide.

