Meet Rhys Coiro, She-Hulk's Magician Donny Blaze From Episode 4

Marvel Studios knows exactly what it’s doing when it comes to teasing the fandom about the arrival of Ghost Rider in the MCU, which is why new She-Hulk character Donny Blaze may have been too on the nose for heartbroken fans who thought they might get a glimpse of Johnny. Nevertheless, we introduce you to the magician and to the character’s actor Rhys Coiro.

During the red carpet premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, executive producer Jessica Gao confirmed Coiro would be playing magician Donny, who had no connection to Ghost Rider.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 Recap – Who is Donny Blaze?

Donny Blaze was introduced during the opening moments of Episode 4 as an amateur magician struggling to wow his audience with mediocre tricks.

The magician is then persuaded by his mentor Cornelius P Williams to use a sling ring to tap into the Mystic Arts and make volunteer Madisynn disappear into a demonic dimension.

Episode 4 then follows Wong’s lawsuit against Donny for tampering with the Mystic Arts without being trained, which leads the magician to later open a portal to the demonic dimension that Wong and She-Hulk have to close.

Meet Rhys Coiro

With a background in the visual arts and theatre, Rhys Coiro is an American actor with Italian heritage whose credited filmography began in 2003 with Making Revolution.

Coiro has since starred in a number of well-known television series, including The Walking Dead, Entourage, and 24.

The actor’s wife also serves as She-Hulk’s recurring director, Kat Coiro, who directed the first four episodes of the show. Directorial duties will now be passed to Anu Valia for the next three episodes, with Kat returning to helm the final two episodes.

Coiro is only credited to appear in one episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and has a number of upcoming film projects, including Mort in Sherman Oaks and Murder City.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

