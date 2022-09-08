**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the entry everyone was waiting for, not for the Daredevil cameo of course, but for She-Hulk to get on the dating scene. Thanks to the superhero’s Matcher profile, we reveal where Episode 4’s QR code is hiding.

Episode 4 saw magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) in the spotlight, with Wong hiring She-Hulk to defend the proper usage of the Mystic Arts. Jen also tried her hand at dating, which lead her to believe that her She-Hulk persona is in higher demand than her human form.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

MORE: Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 QR Code

This week’s She-Hulk QR code can be found at the 5:56 timestamp during Episode 4 when She-Hulk is setting up her Matcher profile at work.

When the scene cuts to Jen’s settings, you can find the QR code under the “Link Your Accounts” heading, below her name on the left-hand side of the screen.

Other interesting details about Jen’s profile reveal she is interested in cooking, comedy, music, dancing, yoga, and animals.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

This Week’s Free She-Hulk Comic: West Coast Avengers Annual (1986) #4

Episode 4’s QR code will lead fans to the Marvel.com website once again to read West Coast Avengers Annual #4, which was released all the way back in 1986.

The annual was published in January of that year with writers Mark Gruenwald, Peter Sanderson, and Fabian Nicieza on board.

This issue sees the continuation of the Atlantis Attack, where Gaur is looking for a new bride, and She-Hulk is one of the captured superheroes in the running alongside Andromeda, Dagger, Invisible Woman, Marvel Girl, Scarlet Witch, and Storm.

"Avengers West Coast Annual (1986) #4" published November 1989https://t.co/EV2osSXXbn pic.twitter.com/KqtgmwQ39t — Random Comic Book (@randomcomicbook) November 9, 2017

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all