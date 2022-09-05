**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

Once all the politics had been covered under Viserys’ reign, House of the Dragon Episode 3 closed on a stunning battle sequence between the proud Daemon and Crabfeeder’s army.

With the menacing antagonist now out of the way, we look ahead to see what’s in store for Episode 4 and confirm the release date and time of this entry.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

House of the Dragon Episode 4 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 4, titled King of the Narrow Sea, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 11, 2022, on HBO.

The premiere will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK will be able to watch Episode 4 at 2 am GMT on Monday, September 12, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Episode 4 Preview – King of the Narrow Sea

HBO has released a teaser trailer for King of the Narrow Sea, which sees Daemon confirm to Viserys that he has been named the titular king after defeating Crabfeeder.

The teaser also promises the spread of gossip that brings some shame to Viserys’ family and Alicent points the finger at either Rhaenyra or Daemon.

Episode 4 will presumably not feature the major time jump that viewers are expecting, but will instead stay in the present timeline seen in Episode 3 or perhaps only jump ahead slightly.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Jo Craig

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

