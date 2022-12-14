Meet the 9 Bullets Cast Starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington

If you need a break from Christmas-themed shenanigans then this high-octane story may be the perfect choice for you. Before you indulge in the ride, we introduce you to the 9 Bullets cast and confirm where you can watch it.

9 Bullets is rated 15 and is therefore not suitable for young kids. The runtime sits at 1 hour and 37 minutes, which is an average duration for movies nowadays when it has comic-book movies and the Avatar franchise to contend with.

Directed by Gigi Gaston, 9 Bullets is a 2022 thriller following an ex-burlesque dancer who goes AWOL to save a neighborhood boy who is being targeted by her ex-partner.

Meet the 9 Bullets Cast

Leading the action is Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, who fans will remember commanding the despicable Cersei Lannister, and Sam Worthington who iconically portrayed human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the Avatar franchise.

Viewers may also recognize Cam Gigandet from the Twilight series and veteran actor Barbara Hershey is also onboard.

Below, we have included the full cast of 9 Bullets:

Lena Headey – Gypsy

– Gypsy Sam Worthington – Jack

– Jack Dean Scott Vazquez – Sam

– Sam Martin Sensmeier – Eddie

– Eddie Chris Mullinax – Mike

– Mike Cam Gigandet – Tommy

– Tommy La La Anthony – Tasmin

– Tasmin Emma Holzer – Lisa

– Lisa Donna Hood – Cupid

– Cupid Anthony Fitzgerald – Mel

– Mel Stephanie Arcila – Caroline

– Caroline Zachary Mooren – Ralph

– Ralph Marlene Forte – Grandmother

– Grandmother John Ales – Rabbi Stein

– Rabbi Stein Cornelia Guest – Jennifer

– Jennifer Barbara Hershey – Lacy

– Lacy Colleen Camp – Drew

– Drew Dalila Ali Rajah – Officer Cindy

– Officer Cindy MJ Caballero – Car Girl

– Car Girl Tony Cummings – Doctor

– Doctor Chelsea Davis – Waitress

– Waitress Indy – Moses the Dog

Where to Watch 9 Bullets – Is it Streaming?

Yes, you are currently able to stream 9 Bullets on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime, and the film was released back on April 22, 2022, when it debuted in cinemas for a regular-length run.

Currently, you will be able to stream 9 Bullets on Sky and Now Cinema. The movie is also available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime, Sky Store, Google Play, YouTube, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, and the Microsoft Store.

Additionally, you are able to purchase your own physical copy of 9 Bullets on DVD or Blu-ray via Amazon.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

