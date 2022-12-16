Country music is a genre to enjoy all year round for music fans and Amazon Prime is holding a heartwarming drama with plenty of tunes to keep you entertained. We introduce you to the cast of A Cowgirl’s Song and confirm where you can watch the film.

Directed and written by Timothy Armstrong of Dakota’s Summer fame, A Cowgirl’s Song follows young, aspiring singer, Hailey, who goes to live with her recently widowed grandmother and former country singer.

Meet the Cast of A Cowgirl’s Song

A Cowgirl’s Song houses two veterans in the profession, Cheryl Ladd and Rachel Cannon. Ladd is famously known for her role in the ABC series Charlie’s Angels and Cannon has appeared in numerous shows including Mad Men and Two and a Half Men.

Hailey is portrayed by Savannah Lee May, considered to be a newcomer to the profession, with her first credited role being in the 2017 School of Rock series. May has since gone on to star in The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders and Knight Squad.

Below, we have outlined the full cast of A Cowgirl’s Song:

Cheryl Ladd – Erin Mays

– Erin Mays Rachel Cannon – Candace Mays

– Candace Mays Savannah Lee May – Hailey Mays

– Hailey Mays Darci Lynne Farmer – Brooke Mays

– Brooke Mays Darryl Cox – Thomas Capp

– Thomas Capp Cate Jones – Doctor Karman

– Doctor Karman Maggie McClure – Maddie Evans

– Maddie Evans Jason Alan Smith – Dean

– Dean Marcus M. Mauldin – Bob Chandler

– Bob Chandler Shane Henry – Colin McKee

– Colin McKee Dodge Prince – Rufus Gibbs

– Rufus Gibbs Amberley Snyder – Self

– Self Bill Jenkins – Mr. Daniels

– Mr. Daniels Jared Trevino – Marcos

– Marcos Linton Jackson – Nurse

– Nurse Matthew Hixenbaugh – Jail Visitor

– Jail Visitor Johnny Horn – District Attorney

– District Attorney Bill Poague – George

– George Ricky Catter – Sheriff (Marco’s Dad)

– Sheriff (Marco’s Dad) Tanika Cato – Judge Walker

A Cowgirl’s Song – Cr. Samuel Goldwyn Films, YouTube.

Where to Watch A Cowgirl’s Song – Is it Streaming?

Yes, you will be glad to know that A Cowgirl’s Song is available to stream since the film ended its theatrical run that began in April 2022.

Interested parties are able to stream, buy, or rent the movie from Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

If you’d rather obtain a physical copy of the movie for yourself to watch whenever you want, Amazon is also selling the DVD and Blu-ray.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all