Meet the Cast of Code Name Banshee - Is it Streaming?

By Jo Craig

Antonio Banderas looking over his shoulder in Code Name Banshee
Code Name Banshee - Cr. Screen Media Films, YouTube.

Now’s the time to catch up on all the film and television you’ve missed this past year, before 2022 expires and awards season rolls around. We recommend action-thriller Code Name Banshee to quench your high-octane thirst and the cast is introduced below.

Helmed by The Survivalist and Rogue Hostage director Jon Keeyes and written by Matthew Rogers, Code Name Banshee follows former assassin Caleb, who must escape his protege, Banshee, after a bounty has been put on his head by the government.

Meet the Cast of Code Name Banshee

Code Name Banshee is led by Sin City’s Jaime King and Uncharted star Antonia Banderas as killer Banshee and Caleb.

Well-known Westworld star, Tommy Flanagan, is also in the line-up, and he continues to stack up an impressive resume within his filmography.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Code Name Banshee:

  • Antonio Banderas – Caleb
  • Jaime King – Banshee
  • Tommy Flanagan – Anthony Greene
  • Kim DeLonghi – Carla
  • Catherine Davis – Hailey
  • Levon Panek – Thug
  • Dylan Flashner – Ryker
  • Keil Oakley Zepernick – Giant
  • Aleksander Vayshelboym – Kronos
  • Rose Lane Sanfilippo – Malia
  • Dina Plotch – Tasha
  • Wayne Pyle – Rick
  • Marinko Radakovic – Thug
  • Colin Walker – Jeremy
  • Victor Plajas – Bishop
  • Yahudah Bane Brown – Mercenary
  • John Wollman – Mave
  • Emmanuel Kerry – Security Guard
  • Miguel Santiago – Security Guard
  • Andrew Fetherolf – Michael Greene
Code Name Banshee – Cr. Screen Media Films, YouTube.

Where to Watch Code Name Banshee – Is it Streaming?

Yes, Code Name Banshee is available to stream in December 2022, after receiving its theatre run back in July of this year.

Currently, the thriller is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and it’s available to stream on Hulu. However, you will be asked to sign up for a subscription in order to stream on the latter option. Hulu offers a bundle deal to get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/month.

If all else fails, you can purchase a physical copy of Code Name Banshee on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon or your local entertainment store.

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

