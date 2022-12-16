Now’s the time to catch up on all the film and television you’ve missed this past year, before 2022 expires and awards season rolls around. We recommend action-thriller Code Name Banshee to quench your high-octane thirst and the cast is introduced below.

Helmed by The Survivalist and Rogue Hostage director Jon Keeyes and written by Matthew Rogers, Code Name Banshee follows former assassin Caleb, who must escape his protege, Banshee, after a bounty has been put on his head by the government.

Meet the Cast of Code Name Banshee

Code Name Banshee is led by Sin City’s Jaime King and Uncharted star Antonia Banderas as killer Banshee and Caleb.

Well-known Westworld star, Tommy Flanagan, is also in the line-up, and he continues to stack up an impressive resume within his filmography.

Below, we have included the full cast list for Code Name Banshee:

Antonio Banderas – Caleb

– Caleb Jaime King – Banshee

– Banshee Tommy Flanagan – Anthony Greene

– Anthony Greene Kim DeLonghi – Carla

– Carla Catherine Davis – Hailey

– Hailey Levon Panek – Thug

– Thug Dylan Flashner – Ryker

– Ryker Keil Oakley Zepernick – Giant

– Giant Aleksander Vayshelboym – Kronos

– Kronos Rose Lane Sanfilippo – Malia

– Malia Dina Plotch – Tasha

– Tasha Wayne Pyle – Rick

– Rick Marinko Radakovic – Thug

– Thug Colin Walker – Jeremy

– Jeremy Victor Plajas – Bishop

– Bishop Yahudah Bane Brown – Mercenary

– Mercenary John Wollman – Mave

– Mave Emmanuel Kerry – Security Guard

– Security Guard Miguel Santiago – Security Guard

– Security Guard Andrew Fetherolf – Michael Greene

Code Name Banshee – Cr. Screen Media Films, YouTube.

Where to Watch Code Name Banshee – Is it Streaming?

Yes, Code Name Banshee is available to stream in December 2022, after receiving its theatre run back in July of this year.

Currently, the thriller is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and it’s available to stream on Hulu. However, you will be asked to sign up for a subscription in order to stream on the latter option. Hulu offers a bundle deal to get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/month.

If all else fails, you can purchase a physical copy of Code Name Banshee on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon or your local entertainment store.

By Jo Craig

