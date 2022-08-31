Destroy All Humans! 2- Reprobed is finally in the hands of the humans and fans are curious to know if the remake has retained the same voice actors from the original game.

Players are excited to revisit the 1960s setting and hop back in their flying saucer to reign terror over the pesky hippies once again.

Developed by Pandemic Studios and published by THQ, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is a remake of the 2006 action-adventure sequel, announced by THQ Nordic in 2021. The remake was released on August 30, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Destroy All Humans! 2- Reprobed Features

Reprobed not only brings back a range of classic weapons, but it also includes an arsenal of fresh technology, including the Meteor Shower.

The fictional cities you can visit are part of an extended open world, much larger than the original game.

Players can also compete and unleash total chaos with up to 4 human or alien lifeforms online, change their flying saucer’s paint job, and experience all of the Crypto skins from the first game as well.

Meet the Voice Actors of Reprobed

Despite Reprobed being a remake of the hit game, the release has retained the voice actors of the original game, including Grant Albrecht, Anthony Stewart Head, and Yuri Lowenthal – whom you will recognize from Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The remake used voice recordings from the 2006 original and simply enhanced them for current-gen consoles, including the return of Richard Horvitz as Orthopox, who also voiced Invader Zim and Billy from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.

Below, we have included a full list of voice actors and the characters they portray:

Grant Albrecht – Cryptosporidium

– Cryptosporidium Richard Horvitz – Orthopox

– Orthopox Anthony Stewart Head – Ponsonby

– Ponsonby Courtenay Taylor – Natalya Ivanova

– Natalya Ivanova Susanne Blakeslee – Russian Women/ Japanese Women

– Russian Women/ Japanese Women Robin Atkin Downes – Agent Oranchov / Hippies

– Agent Oranchov / Hippies Keith Ferguson – Bay City Cops / Bay City Soldiers

– Bay City Cops / Bay City Soldiers Jason Harris – Astronaut “Biff” / American Men

– Astronaut “Biff” / American Men Yuri Lowenthal – Englishmen / Astronaut ‘Carl’

– Englishmen / Astronaut ‘Carl’ Jocelyn Blue – Japanese Co-Eds

– Japanese Co-Eds Steve Blum – Black Ninjas

– Black Ninjas Edita Brychta – British Hippies

– British Hippies Jim Meskimen – Russian Men / Cosmonauts

– Russian Men / Cosmonauts Phil Morris – Gastro / Bay City Hippie / Bay City African-American Hippie

– Gastro / Bay City Hippie / Bay City African-American Hippie Paul Nakauchi – Japanese Men / Ninjas

– Japanese Men / Ninjas David Shaughnessy – Dr. Orlov / Russian Scientists

– Dr. Orlov / Russian Scientists Stephen Stanton – Agent Sergei / Blisk

– Agent Sergei / Blisk Fred Tatasciore – KGB Agents / Cyclosporasis

– KGB Agents / Cyclosporasis Richard Tatum – Coyote Bongwater / Shama Llama

– Coyote Bongwater / Shama Llama Paula Tiso – Businesswomen

– Businesswomen Jim Ward – Milenkov / Arkvoodle / Albion Secret Agent

Destroy All Humans! 2- Reprobed Reviews

Many fans of the original series are thrilled to have this reboot, sporting familiar mechanics and characters on an enhanced backdrop.

However, a handful of players – who stated they were currently playing the first game on Nintendo Switch – were a little put out that Reprobed was a PC and current-gen console release only.

Destory all humans is on the SWITCH (this is the one am playing) sadly destory all humans 2 reprobed is only on next gen consoles. — Leigh Wynne (@leighwynne33) August 31, 2022

