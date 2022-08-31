It has recently been reported that Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series and fans want to know more about the character’s history and origin.

The Wonder Man series is confirmed to be a part of the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe and a lead actor is yet to be announced.

Trevor Slattery first appeared in 2013’s Iron Man 3 alongside Robert Downey Jr. and the character’s portrayal of the Mandarin was heavily criticized at the time.

Who is Trevor Slattery?

Trevor Slattery first appeared in Iron Man 3, played by Ben Kingsley, posing as a criminal kingpin and ten rings founder the Mandarin.

Hailing from Liverpool, England, it was later revealed that Trevor was hired by founder and CEO of Advanced Idea Mechanics Doctor Aldrich Killian to portray the Mandarin and Tony Stark eventually arrested Trevor and sent him to Seagate Penitentiary.

Trevor was then kidnapped by the real Mandarin, Xu Wenwu, and held prisoner with his Dijiang companion Morris – revealed in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The end of Shang-Chi saw Trevor remain in Ta Lo to be with Morris and his creation was a preconceived meta answer to the criticism received for casting Kingsley in a role that belonged to a Chinese actor.

Does Trevor Come from Marvel Comics?

No, the character Trevor Slattery was created by Shane Black and Drew Pearce while writing the Iron Man 3 script.

During an interview with ScreenRant, Pearce shed some light on the creation of the character:

“Shane and I basically came up with it in his gigantic mansion in LA where we sat for ten hours a day for three months hammering out what we actually wanted the movie to be thematically, and we quickly latched on to the idea for Tony of false faces and the idea of the dual personality of Tony as an out superhero who is basically using his self-definition through the false face of Iron Man. We wanted something that would reflect that, not as an exact mirror but thematically in the bad guy characters. And at one time I came back from the bathroom and said, “Shane what if the Mandarin is an actor?” and it escalated from there.”

Wonder Man Series

The Wonder Man series was confirmed earlier this year and will be based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Disney+ will be the show’s platform and Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has been confirmed to be on board as an executive producer, while Andrew Guest takes up writing duties.

The role of Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, has yet to go to an actor, but Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery is confirmed to be a major character in the series.

Furthermore, Cretton entered into a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios in order for the director to develop a number of television shows for Disney+.

