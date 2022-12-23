The final five episodes from the Megaton Musashi series have been delayed due to COVID-19, so what date will the anime now release?

The coronavirus pandemic was arguably the biggest tribulation that the anime industry has had to deal with in the past decade, with production teams across the world having to put their projects on hiatus.

Whilst the majority of the effects from the pandemic have lessened, the recent resurgence of the virus in Asia is continuing to cause issues for production teams; including Megaton Musashi.

Unfortunately, the final five episodes of the anime have now been delayed; so, what date will the Megaton Musashi series now release worldwide?

Today, December 23, Level-5 officially confirmed that the remaining five episodes from the Megaton Musashi anime series would be delayed worldwide.

According to the blog post detailing the changes to the domestic broadcast, it was revealed that the reason for the anime hiatus is an outbreak of coronavirus in China; which has forced part of the production to move to Japan.

“(Head office: Chuo-ku, Fukuoka; President/CEO: Akihiro Hino) has announced that the latest cross-media project “Megaton Musashi Season 2,” a TV animation series, has been delayed due to the new coronavirus that is currently spreading rapidly in China. In light of the situation, we have decided to postpone the broadcast of the 24th episode and beyond, scheduled to air on January 6 (Fri.), in order to maintain the quality of the main story.” – Level-5, via megaton-musashi.jp.

The statement ended with, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to viewers who have been looking forward to the broadcast and to all parties concerned by the repeated broadcast delays.”

“We will work to minimize the impact of the new coronavirus in China by shifting part of the production work to Japan, and in addition to OLM, which is in charge of animation production, Level-5 will continue to participate in the production of the anime as a joint production team in order to recover the schedule.” – Level-5, via megaton-musashi.jp.

Episode 18 of the anime series was previously delayed from November 4 to November 18 in order to improve production quality.

The new release date schedule for the delayed anime episodes for the Megaton Musashi series is now as followed:

December 23: Episode 22 will air as planned

December 30: Episode 23 will air as planned

January 6: Episode 21 will re-broadcast

January 13: Episode 22 will re-broadcast

January 20: Episode 23 will re-broadcast

January 27: Special program will be broadcast

February 3: Episode 24 will premiere

February 10: Episode 25 will premiere

February 17: Episode 26 will premiere

February 24: Episode 27 will premiere

March 3: Episode 28 will premiere

Episode 28, set for March 28, will be the final episode from Megaton Musashi season 2.

