As fans countdown to the season 3 finale, many viewers are wondering whether or not the Mob Psycho 100 anime and manga are over.

With there being so many different series, adaptations, spin-offs, and announcements (all of which have to be translated from Japanese to English), it can be quite difficult to keep track of where franchises are up to.

Unfortunately, it appears that fans of the Mob Psycho 100 franchise are in this frustrating boat as viewers around the world countdown to the season 3 finale; set to premiere on December 21.

So, is the Mob Psycho 100 manga series and anime adaptations over or is there more content to come?

Is the Mob Psycho 100 manga over?

Yes, the Mob Psycho 100 manga series by ONE has indeed completed serialization.

The series made its domestic debut in Japan back in April 2012, with its final chapter being published on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday website in December 2017. A total of 101 chapters of the Mob Psycho 100 manga have been published across 16 completed Tankobon volumes, with the final volume released in July 2018 in Japan.

As of December 2022, nine of those 16 available volumes have been published in English. Fans can read volume 9 of the Mob Psycho 100 manga series via Dark Horse Comics, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Indigo.

There is also a spin-off manga series called Reigen, which released its one and only volume in February 2019.

After the completion of the Mob Psycho 100 manga, ONE would share the following statement on the series (translated via Reddit):

“A self-proclaimed psychic who throws salt everywhere and a middle-schooler who gets used around. When I first started this manga, my hand shook at I searched the net in the middle of the night. Well, even to the end actually.

I remember how panicked I was. I believe ‘salt splash’ was actually made at the time to get rid of those negative feelings. I may think that it’s a strange manga, but if I was to be asked to write this type of manga again, I wouldn’t possibly be able to. This is a piece that is full of memorial things to me.

I was able to finish this piece until the end because of everyone’s support. Receiving a lot of feedback, letters, and fan-art helped me make it to the end of this road. If you would reread the manga and laugh, that would make me truly happy. Thank you very much!” – ONE, ComicBook via Reddit.

Mob Psycho 100, my favorite anime series ever, ends tomorrow having been fully adapted now. Really glad we got to see this entire series adapted into animation which is my favorite medium too. Oomf saw me almost cry watching this scene a few weeks ago lol pic.twitter.com/Uhzav5e7E7 — miss characterization (hiro) (@vesperbay) December 21, 2022

Is the Mob Psycho 100 anime over?

Yes, the main anime for the Mob Psycho 100 TV series is reaching its conclusion later today, December 21, on Crunchyroll.

The season 3 finale, episode 12 ‘Confession – The Future’, is expected to completely adapt the final few chapters of the original manga series including the epilogue chapter.

Unfortunately, this means that the Mob Psycho 100 anime series will be ending with the premiere of season 3 episode 12; unless Studio Bones opt to produce an original storyline for season 4.

However, original anime productions that follow a completed manga adaptation are extremely rare in the modern industry, especially since there has been no indication that mangaka ONE would continue publishing new content.

Chiaki Omigawa, voice actress from Mukai, posted to social media:

“It’s so strange, isn’t it? Did you really see the final episode? It’s like there’s a gaping hole in my heart, but I’m so fulfilled… where the hell am I now? ? ? It’s so fluffy…” – Chiaki Omigawa, via Twitter.

