Ahead of its final episode, a popular anime leaker has claimed that Reincarnated as a Sword has already been renewed for season 2.

The end of the anime broadcasting slate can be a time filled with angst and worry as fans around the world contemplate whether or not their favorite series will be renewed for another season.

Whilst the vast majority of anime series’ take the opportunity to save any announcement until after the following slate, rumors about renewals are constantly spread online.

This is the case for Reincarnated as a Sword; which has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2, but which already has various leaks from reputable sources claiming that another misadventure is on the way.

As I said would happen Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 seems to be in the pipe line backed on rumours going around from many sources!



Waiting on official announcement, but I don't think we will not be waiting that long for it!

Reincarnated as a Sword episode 12 is scheduled to premiere via the HiDive streaming platform on Wednesday, December 21.

The final episode from the anime series will be made available to stream online at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM

Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

British Time – 2:30 PM

European Time – 3:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

“Cruise and the others were also transferred and attacked by a horde of trick spiders. A trap was even triggered, and they were in a desperate crisis. Will Fran and her mentor make it in time? ……!” – Episode 12 Story, via official website

Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, Reincarnated as a Sword has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2 by Studio C2C, the production team behind the anime adaptation.

However, popular anime leaker SugoiLITE has recently claimed that the production decision on season 2 of Reincarnated as a Sword has already been made.

Whilst social media rumors and leaks should always be taken with a pinch of salt, SugoiLITE is arguably one of the most reputable sources of information in the modern anime industry.

Moreover, this also fits with the working theory of the anime community concerning the renewal status of Reincarnated as a Sword; that a second season was highly likely to be produced.

According to AnimeGeek, episode 12 is expected to adapt up until the middle of light novel volume 2 or volume 6 chapter 29 of the manga version of Reincarnated as a Sword.

The good news is that as of December 2022, a total of 14 complete Tankobon volumes of the light novel series have been published in Japan; there are also 12 volumes of the manga version.

This means that there is potentially enough source material for at least two more anime seasons of Reincarnated as a Sword, but this is dependent on the series also being successful enough to merit another broadcast.

"Reincarnated as a Sword" (Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita) TV Anime Season 2 production decision.

Thankfully, the reviews and ratings for Reincarnated as a Sword have been generally positive across the board; scoring a 7.58/10 on MyAnimeList, 7.2/10 on IMDB, 4/5 on Anime Planet, and 74% on Anilist.

“The story won’t let you get you bored, Fran and Shisho will face more and more strong enemies, but it’s also very fun on their daily life, when they are just on a day-off from adventure. For anyone who enjoys a fantasy story, I recommend this anime a lot.” – User review, via IMDB.

Overall, it should only be a matter of time before Reincarnated as a Sword is publicly renewed for season 2; with the decision for another adventure likely having already been made internally.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

