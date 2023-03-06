MH370: The Plane that Disappeared- The true story of the Lost Flight Explained

Netflix brings a new intriguing docuseries, MH370: The Plane that Disappeared, based on a true story of a Malaysian flight that went missing in 2014. Well, in this article, we have discussed the disappeared flight’s story along with the theories and speculations that went viral after the unfortunate incident.

The streaming giant has previously added several remarkable documentaries to its huge library, and now it’s coming with another one, i.e., MH370: The Plane that Disappeared. The series is divided into three parts that will divulge some information and evidence regarding the long-lost plane that is still missing. Moreover, the Malaysian plane incident is said to be the biggest mystery in the history of aviation. So, when Netflix first announced the docuseries, fans couldn’t resist knowing more about the Malaysian flight MH370.

What’s the true story of MH370?

MH370 was a passenger flight flying from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers. After half an hour of taking off on March 8, 2014, the crew of the flight communicated with the air traffic control. At the time, the radar screens were also showing the plane’s status, but after 2 to 3 minutes, the flight mysteriously disappeared from the screen. The military radar successfully tracked the flight for one hour, but after that, the plane disappeared completely, and no one was able to track it ever again.

After three years, several parts of the flight were found in the Indian Ocean, and few parts were found in La Reunion’s French Territory. Although the major pieces of the Malaysian flight were found in the Indian Ocean, several experts denied believing it was a natural accident. They believed that the flight was highjacked either by US Military or by the North Korean Government. Also, some speculation states that the pilot planned everything as part of his mass suicide. These rumors came to life when the pilot’s home simulator showed a similar path that the plane went on when it disappeared. However, none of the aforementioned speculations were proved right.