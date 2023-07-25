Demon Slayer’s Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji has won several hearts ever since she made an appearance in the anime, but her ‘poisonous potato’ spell might be confusing to some of the fans.

Demon Slayer season 3 recently got over and anime fans had the chance to see Mitsuri Kanroji’s backstory. Just like all the other characters on the show, Love Hashira’s story was also filled with emotional rollercoaster rides. While her background would not have come as a surprise for manga lovers, it helped anime lovers understand more about her character.

Mitsuri Kanroji’s ‘poisonous potato’ joke explored

Mitsuri is a fun and kind-hearted person who does not have a mean bone in her body. So it does not come as a surprise that she would try to come off scary to appear more serious.

In one of her encounters with Tanjiro and Nezuko, anime fans see Mitsuri saying ‘poisonous potato.’ While the show does not offer more detail, manga readers would know it is Mituri’s way to cast a spell (it does not do anything), almost like using the phrase instead of Abracadabra.

In the manga, the author notes that Mitsuri’s sword appears to be in the shape of a potato when it is in its scabbard. It is at this moment that she uses the phrase ‘poisonous potato’ and the author further adds that it is just her trying to “sound threatening.”

What has happened in season 3 so far

Season 3 of the show covers the Swordsmith Village arc and picks up where the story was left after the Mugen Train movie and the Entertainment District arc.

Fans of Zenitsu and Inosuke might be a bit disappointed as they do not appear in this season. However, viewers would get to see Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, as well as, demon slayer Genya.

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3

Viewers can watch season 3 of the show on Crunchyroll. It is also available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, this is limited to certain Asian countries.

These countries include Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, India, and Thailand.

Gaming Trailers