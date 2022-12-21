Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Ending Explained: Does Tsubomi reject Mob?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 ended with episode 12, which marks the end of the season and the end of the anime as a whole. Fans always knew that Mob wanted to confess his feelings to his childhood friend Tsubomi, so everyone wondered whether Mob and Tsubomi ended up together. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the series finale.

The last episodes of the anime focussed on Mob’s other personality that eventually overpowered the real Mob. He destroyed society and started hurting his own loved ones. In fact, his past enemies, whom he had fought with in the previous season, also showed up to stop him, but no one was nearly powerful to put an end to Mob’s psychotic powers.

Does Tsubomi accept Mob’s proposal?

No, Tsubomi did not accept Mob. In the last episode of the anime, when Mob returned back to his normal self, the first thing he wanted to do is to meet his childhood friend and long-time crush, Tsubomi. He had feelings for her since childhood but couldn’t express anything in front of her. And while Tsubomi was waiting for Mob until the end, she only wanted to say goodbye to a friend. Also, Mob checked up on her in the previous episode through the phone and sounded worried. So, Tsubomi wanted to check up on Mob before leaving the town, and that’s why she was waiting at the park.

Tsubomi was fond of Mob in childhood; she used to call him Mob-Kun. Moreover, she also liked his psychic powers in the beginning, but with time, she got bored of Mob’s powers, and the duo grew distant from each other. So, when Mob proposes to her, she rejects him by saying that “she has yet to see him that way.”

Mob turns out to be the main villain of the third season of Mob Psycho 100

The emotions and trauma Mob was going through for all those years took a dangerous form by the end. His godly psychic powers took a form of their own, and this split personality was so powerful that no one dared to stop him. Several people tried, but nothing happened; even the real Mob was helpless against his own powers.

After everyone loses to Mob, Reigen reaches out to Mob to offer a helping hand. Reigen reveals some shocking things about him to stop Mob’s dangerous personality. He said that he does not possess any psychic powers and knows nothing about them. When he first saw Mob, he understood what he was going through, but he decided to take advantage of his powers for his own profit.

Besides revealing his true self, Reigen told Mob that holding this kind of power is perfectly alright. It’s a part of him, and he shouldn’t be treated differently because of it. In the end, Mob realizes that he has people in his life who accept him despite his quirks. When Mob was able to accept his powers, the other personality merged with Mob to become one.