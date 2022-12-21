Anime & Comics

Blue Lock Episode 12 Release date and Time

Featured

By Aparna Ukil

Team Y from Blue Lock
CREDIT- Blue Lock official website

Blue Lock episode 12 gets a release date, and if you want to know about it, we have got you covered.

Since the beginning of the anime, Isagi has been struggling to learn about his unique capabilities. However, recent episodes showcased that he has got what no one else has got, i.e., an unique ability to analyze the playing tactics of the players. Using his special weapon, he helped his team to win the match against Team V.

As the team enters Blue Lock’s second stage, fans can’t wait to know when the finale episode will get released.

Bluelock | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll

BridTV
10251
Bluelock | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/IYeipQNZFxE/hqdefault.jpg
1022163
1022163
center
32600

When does Blue Lock first cour’s final episode get released?

Blue Lock episode 12 will be officially released on TV Tokyo at 12:00 AM JST on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Well, fans outside Japan can follow the schedule below to find out the episode’s release timings for Crunchyroll and Netflix according to their time zones.

  • Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (December 24th)
  • Central Standard Time: 9:00 AM (December 24th)
  • Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 AM (December 24th)
  • British Standard Time: 3:00 PM (December 24th)
  • Central European Time: 4:00 PM (December 24th)
  • Indian Standard Time: 10:00 PM (December 24th)
  • Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 AM (December 25th)

What happened in the previous episode of Blue Lock?

As the scoreboard showed that Team Z and Team V, both earned three goals each, the players of the latter team tried their best to achieve one more goal to defeat Team Z. However, Isagi managed to snatch the ball. As he realized that he was always good at direct shots, without any further ado, he directly shot the ball toward the net, making it another goal for his team.

Team Z won the match and got the opportunity to proceed to the second stage. The players learn that they are in the building that is home to the minor skilled players. However, soon, Ego reveals that there are no other buildings on the Blue Lock’s premises, and he had to lie about the buildings earlier. He admitted that he lied because he wanted to bring out the best in every player by criticizing them and making them feel useless.

After that, Ego added that until now, they have played as a team, but the second stage will have five stages, where everyone has to play individually against each other. However, before heading towards the second stage, players will be undergoing a 10-days training session that will help them prepare for further challenges.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Astro Gaming | The Blue Icepop A40 Microphone
Latest Trailers
Digimon Survive | Gameplay Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know