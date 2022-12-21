Blue Lock Episode 12 Release date and Time

Blue Lock episode 12 gets a release date, and if you want to know about it, we have got you covered.

Since the beginning of the anime, Isagi has been struggling to learn about his unique capabilities. However, recent episodes showcased that he has got what no one else has got, i.e., an unique ability to analyze the playing tactics of the players. Using his special weapon, he helped his team to win the match against Team V.

As the team enters Blue Lock’s second stage, fans can’t wait to know when the finale episode will get released.

When does Blue Lock first cour’s final episode get released?

Blue Lock episode 12 will be officially released on TV Tokyo at 12:00 AM JST on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Well, fans outside Japan can follow the schedule below to find out the episode’s release timings for Crunchyroll and Netflix according to their time zones.

Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (December 24th)

Central Standard Time: 9:00 AM (December 24th)

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 AM (December 24th)

British Standard Time: 3:00 PM (December 24th)

Central European Time: 4:00 PM (December 24th)

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 PM (December 24th)

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 AM (December 25th)

What happened in the previous episode of Blue Lock?

As the scoreboard showed that Team Z and Team V, both earned three goals each, the players of the latter team tried their best to achieve one more goal to defeat Team Z. However, Isagi managed to snatch the ball. As he realized that he was always good at direct shots, without any further ado, he directly shot the ball toward the net, making it another goal for his team.

Team Z won the match and got the opportunity to proceed to the second stage. The players learn that they are in the building that is home to the minor skilled players. However, soon, Ego reveals that there are no other buildings on the Blue Lock’s premises, and he had to lie about the buildings earlier. He admitted that he lied because he wanted to bring out the best in every player by criticizing them and making them feel useless.

Blue Lock Anime Cour-1

Final Episode (#12) Preview Stills pic.twitter.com/58uD4ouy49 — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 21, 2022

After that, Ego added that until now, they have played as a team, but the second stage will have five stages, where everyone has to play individually against each other. However, before heading towards the second stage, players will be undergoing a 10-days training session that will help them prepare for further challenges.