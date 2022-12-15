Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 78 Release Date and Time

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 78 releases soon, and here’s everything you must learn about the release schedule of the chapter.

Solo Max Level Newbie is a South Korean web novel that comes with an exciting plot that revolves around a video game. Jinhyuk, a video game streamer, decides to quit the game that he holds specialization in due to the game’s declining popularity. However, he couldn’t do so because the video game becomes a threat to humanity as it becomes a reality. Now, only he knows everything about the game, so he has to protect the world by playing it till the end.

When will Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 78 release?

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 78 will release on Thursday, December 15. You can read the new chapter on the Webtoon app following the time schedule given below:

Pacific Time: 8.00 AM (December 15th)

Central Time: 10.00 AM (December 15th)

Eastern Time: 11. 00 AM (December 15th)

British Time: 4.00 PM (December 15th)

Indian Time: 8.30 PM (December 15th)

Singapore Time: 11.00 PM (December 15th)

Philippines Time: 11.00 PM (December 15th)

Korean Time: Midnight (December 16th)

Japanese Time: Midnight (December 16th)

Australia Time: 00.30 AM (December 16th)

What happened in Chapter 77?

Some people find Jinhyuk a threat, so they try every possible way to assault him, but their efforts fail as one of the elves comes to Jinhyuk’s rescue. Later, the elf takes Jinhyuk to the forest, where he gets some relief. There, he meets other elves, to whom he offers some meat; every elf gets overwhelmed after seeing the food, but only one elf does not accept it.

The elf attacks him, but he somehow manages to defend himself. After that, the forest chief has to step in to stop the elf. At the end of the chapter, Jinhyuk learns about the festival that he is a part of now.