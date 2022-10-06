Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 2 Release date and Time

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 premiered on October 5, 2022, and now fans curiously await Episode 2 of the anime series. Here, we reveal the release date and time for the following episode and a brief recap of the previous episode.

Written and Illustrated by One, Mob Psycho 100 manga serialized on the Ura Sunday website of Shogakukan from 2012 to 2017. Since 2014, the manga is also available on MangaONE mobile app. In 2016, the anime adaptation of the manga was initially released, and the second season of Mob Psycho 100 came out in 2019.

Now, as the third season premiered with the first episode, let’s find out when the second episode will come out.

When does the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 2 Release?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 2 will officially come out on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30 AM Pacific Timing. Furthermore, the streaming platform will follow different release timings for different time zones. Below is the table that you should follow if you want to watch the new episode as soon as it comes out:

Pacific Timing- 9:30 AM

Central Timing- 11:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 12:30 PM

British Timing- 5:30 PM

Europe Timing- 6:30 PM

Indian Timing- 10:00 PM

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 1 Brief Recap

Mob Psycho 100 revolves around an 8th-grade student named Kageyama Shigeo, who has Psychic powers. From a very young age, Shigeo can lift random objects from a distant area with his powers. However, he is pretty unpopular in his school due to his awkward and shy nature. Almost nothing has changed in Season 3, as Mob is still an awkward student who wants to lead a simple life.

In the school, the teacher gives every student a Future Aspirations form, which everyone has to fill out. Almost every student clearly understands what they want to do in the future; however, Mob is different.

"I guess becoming a god isn't so easy after all, Shigeo."



Who's ready for Mob Psycho 100 III?! ? pic.twitter.com/WvwKTnvvO2 — Mob Psycho 100 (@MobPsychoOne) October 4, 2022

He doesn’t know what he wants to do in his life, and that’s because he is afraid of destroying anything he touches. But Mob does realize one thing in the end – it’s not crucial to know your future aspirations at a young age, as something will always come up on its own.

Besides fighting a weak, evil spirit, Mob also thinks about his future, and while he doesn’t know what he wishes to become, he is sure about not working as a psychic for his entire life. Also, he isn’t the only powerful psychic working for Reigen, as Serizawa has joined Reigen’s small business.