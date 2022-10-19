Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3 Release date, Time and Recap

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 3 will come out in a couple of hours, and here, we discuss the episode’s release date along with a recap of the previous episode.

Despite having a simple format, Mob Psycho 100 has been a fulfilling anime since Season 1. With its unique storyline filled with action and humor, it always manages to give us reasons to crave more of the anime. Besides this, the spectacular animation of the series is a treat for the eyes.

Mob Psycho 100 III | Main Trailer BridTV 11380 Mob Psycho 100 III | Main Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ah7lTT-NKMw/hqdefault.jpg 1111366 1111366 center 32600

When does Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3 Release

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 3 will come out on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 9:00 AM Pacific. However, different regions will follow different release timings, and here’s a list that will help you track the third episode of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Pacific Timing- 9:00 AM (October 19th)

Central Timing- 11:00 AM (October 19th)

Eastern Timing- 12:00 PM (October 19th)

British Timing- 5:00 PM BST (October 19th)

Europe Timing- 6:00 PM (October 19th)

Indian Timing 9:30 PM (October 19th)

What happened in the previous episode?

Mob and his group have to arrange ghost costumes for his entire class for the upcoming cultural fest. One of his group members suggests arranging for white sheets, which will not involve any extra work. However, Mob wants to show some more creativity. Finally, two weeks are left for the fest, and the team is yet to arrange the costumes, so Mob starts panicking.

MOB PSYCHO 100 SEASON-3

EPISODE-2 PREVIEW STILLS pic.twitter.com/KRPyIPkVCd — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 12, 2022

After that, Amakusa goes to see Reigen in his office, but he is asked to wait outside as Reigen is busy in a client meeting. Later, after the meeting, Amakusa informs Reigen that he wants him to handle a case involving a devil group Hyakki. Amakusa also offers a hefty amount for the case. Mob enters the office to discuss something with Reigen, but the latter asks him that they shall talk about everything else after finishing the case.

Mob, along with his team, reaches the location where the exorcism needs to be done. After getting a lot of obstacles in their way, Mob and Serizawa somehow manage to conduct the exorcism and defeat the group successfully.