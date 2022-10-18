Who is voice actor Shogo Sakata? Meet Chainsaw Man's Aki Hayakawa?

Aki Hayakawa made an entry in Chainsaw Man Episode 2 and didn’t take much time to become a fan-favorite character. This post talks about the character and his voice actor Shogo Sakata.

Chainsaw Man anime started showing Denji hunting devils for an organization from whom his father had taken debts when he was alive. Now, Denji has the responsibility to pay off the debts. One day, after getting betrayed by the debt collector, Denji gets brutally killed, and that’s when his pet devil Pochita sacrifices his life to bring the boy back to life, making him the Chainsaw Man.

The latest episode shows Makima offering a devil hunter’s job to Denji, placing him under Aki Hayakawa in her special squad.

Warning: Major spoilers from Chainsaw Man Manga ahead

Who is Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man?

Aki Hayakawa is one of the Devil Hunters working under Makima in her Special Division 4. He joins the devil-hunting organization to avenge the death of his family members, who were killed by the Gun Devil when he was a child. Aki is blunt and straightforward with his colleagues, and he doesn’t like people who don’t take their job seriously. For instance, when Makima introduces him to Denji, he doesn’t get along with him initially because he thinks that Denji only wants to impress Makima.

Aki is a proficient swordsman, and he is also good at hand-to-hand combat. Apart from this, he has enhanced durability and reflexes, which makes him one of the best devil hunters in the organization.

In the manga, Aki dies in the most brutal fashion and gets fused with the Gun Devil after Makima betrays him and makes a contract with the devil.

Meet Shogo Sakata

Shogo Sakata is trending among fans as he has voiced the fan-favorite Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man anime.

the progression of aki slowly losing his mind while rooming with denji is pure poetry ? #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/gsOeyObriR — ??????Audrey? (@aitaikimochi) October 18, 2022

The Japanese voice actor has brought several characters to life in numerous anime series and films, including Intelleon in Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, Edouard Rouquier in Tales of Luminaria, Leviathan, and Majestic/ Enma Kannagi in My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission.