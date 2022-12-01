After a disappointing box office run, can Monster make an impression on OTT audiences when it releases for global streaming this week?

The first weekend of December brings with it a whole host of new TV series and movies for your OTT streaming pleasure.

One such premiere is that of Monster, the Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller from Vysakh, starring the veteran Mohanlal in the title role.

However, after a box office failure, Monster will be looking to gain back some traction as it prepares for its home media premiere; so when will Monster release for OTT streaming?

EXPLORED: Terrifying Katana Man and Snake Devil introduced in Chainsaw Man ep 8

Monster: OTT streaming release explained

Monster is set to release for OTT streaming via the Disney Plus Hotstar platform on Friday, December 2.

A specific release time for the movie has not been confirmed, but is expected to be made available at either 12 AM IST or 12:30 PM IST in accordance with the platform’s typical update windows for new content.

Disney Plus Hotstar is available to new customers through several subscription packages, including:

Premium – Rs 1499 per year, advertisement-free, available on four devices

Super – Rs 899 per year, advertisement-supported, available on two devices

Premium – Rs 299 per month, advertisement-free, available on four devices

Customers should note that there are also third-party packages that include an active subscription to Disney Plus such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Flipkart SuperCoins, and Tata Sky.

Monster had a monstrously poor box office performance

Monster will be looking to redeem itself with audiences after a poor box office performance following the film’s premiere on October 21.

According to BollywoodMovieReviewz, the film had a cumulative budget of Rs 20 Crore; this is including promotions for the movie.

However, it was only able to reportedly earn around Rs 6.97 Crore at the global box office; a significant commercial failure for a hyped film such as Monster.

Accordingly, the majority of critical reviews for the film were extremely disappointing.

India Today gave Monster a 2.5/5 rating, explaining how “Monster isn’t really Mohanlal’s best work by any stretch of the imagination. It, however, may have just about enough to satisfy the veteran star’s ardent fans.”

The Times of India rated the film at a 2/5, with intense criticism surrounding the movie being “highly gender insensitive and homophobic.” Adding, “It is quite unfortunate to think that an entire movie enacted by the so-called ‘complete actor’ is written without even basic research on the crucial plot they wanted to explore.”

“It’s sad to see the fall of an actor who has bagged five National Awards and nine State Awards and has showcased amazing performances in films like Vanaprastham, Spadikam, Iruvar and Kireedam to name a few. The screen was filled with buffoonery that would make even fans cringe.” – The Times of India.

FirstPost took things one step further and gave Monster a 0.25/5, with their review opening with “Sikhs, Punjabis and homosexuals are not viewed as people by the team of Monster. Instead, they’re seen as gimmicks, tools to build suspense and write grand reveals in a crime drama.”

“The writer is confused, misinformed and ignorant about laws regarding marriage and same-gender relationships in India. He compounds this grievous laxness towards his theme with an apparent cluelessness about the difference between legal sanction and social acceptance. Certain characters spout lines that are purportedly considerate towards homosexuality, yet their vocabulary is never free of an us-vs-them mentality.” – FirstPost.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all