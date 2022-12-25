More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers season 2 remains TBA, but there remains plenty of source material available to the anime.

The 2022 anime Fall broadcasting slate featured numerous romantic comedy titles, including the Studio Mother adaptation of More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers.

The series is set to reach its conclusion, both domestically in Japan and internationally via Crunchyroll, later on today; and fans will immediately wonder whether or not the anime will return for season 2.

Whilst More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers has not yet been renewed for season 2, there remains plenty of source material available to the anime series ahead of a potential second date.

More than a married couple episode 11 was actually so good.

One more episode and its over but thats not enough time to tie up all the loose ends.

Season 2 possibly? — chuunicrow (@chuunifischl) December 22, 2022

More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers episode 12 is scheduled to premiere n Sunday, December 25.

The season 1 finale will release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 AM

The series’ official website has provided the following story caption for episode 12, translated via DeepL:

“Hoshi is determined, Shiori can’t stop her heart from pounding, and Jiro is unable to give his “answer”. Their feelings for each other have accelerated since their part-time job at the beach.

One day during summer vacation, Jiro runs into Shiori at a bookstore. Suddenly it starts to rain, and he rushes to leave, but Shiori asks him to come to her room. Jiro is about to leave when it suddenly starts to rain.” – Episode 12 Story, via official website.

More Than A Married Couple season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers has not yet been renewed for season 2, but what are the chances that the anime does return for a second broadcast?

Anime renewals typically depend on the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga series, as well as the popularity of the wider franchise.

More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers episode 12 is expected to adapt up until volume 4 chapter 29 of the original manga by Yuki Kanamaru. The good news is that, as of December 2022, a total of nine complete Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan.

This means that there is indeed enough source material available to start production on More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers season 2 straight away.

The only potential caveat is that More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers has flown decidedly under the radar for many anime fans with generally positive, if not slightly underwhelming, scores and reviews.

Ahead of the season 1 finale, More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers is scoring a 7.62/10 on MyAnimeList, 7.6/10 on IMDB, 3.9/5 on Anime Planet, and 74% on Anilist.

Whilst these scores are by no means a death sentence, they don’t fill us with absolute confidence as they indicate that the renewal will be more dependent on the domestic success of the anime in Japan.

The good news here is that More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers is still the highest-scoring project from Studio Mother, the team behind the anime adaptation, on MyAnimeList.

As this is a smaller studio than many other production teams, the milder success of the series could be enough to encourage Studio Mother to produce another season; especially since they renewed Arifureta which scored lower than More Than A Married Couple.

Overall, we would argue that there is a higher-than-average chance that More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers is renewed for season 2; however, domestic performances of both the anime and manga may now be the determining factors.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all