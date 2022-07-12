Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch

Kamala Khan’s adventurous journey is approaching its end as the TV show move towards its finale. Here’s everything you should know about Ms. Marvel’s Episode 6 release schedule.

The Penultimate episode of Ms. Marvel takes us to the India-Pakistan partition era. There, we also get to know about Kamala’s great-grandmother Aisha and her great-grandfather Hasan. Later, the episode provided us with the Karachi train sequence, where finally, we learned what exactly happened to Aisha.

As Najma sacrificed her life to save Kamran, fans started wondering what episode 6 have in store for Kamala. Will there be a new enemy who will fight Kamala in the final episode, or will it be Kamran who will be the threat to the teen Superheroine’s story?

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 8969 Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel | Official Trailer | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m9EX0f6V11Y/hqdefault.jpg 973000 973000 center 32600

When does Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel come out?

Ms. Marvel Episode 6 will be officially released on July 13, 2022, at 8:00 AM GMT on Disney Plus. Fans residing in different regions can follow the below time schedule to keep a track of the season finale.

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

All the previous episodes of Ms. Marvel are available on Disney Plus, So if you are someone who hasn’t finished watching any of the previous episodes, it’s best to catch up to the show before the premiere of the last episode.

Do we have a teaser of the final episode of Ms. Marvel?

The EPIC FINALE is almost here ?



Be the first to experience the finale of Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel this Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1YBAVCpfQ9 — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) July 11, 2022

Marvel Studios recently released a short teaser for the final episode. The trailer features the Department of Damage Control going after Kamala. While the teaser doesn’t confirm anything, fans speculate that after Najma, we might see Kamran as the biggest enemy of the teenage superhero. We may also see him blaming Kamala for his mother’s death. To know the exact thing, we must wait for the episode to land on the streaming platform.