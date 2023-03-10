My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 Release date and Time

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 will release soon, and this article talks about the release date and time for the episode.

Deku has always been a savior, and the previous episode showed how protective he gets when any danger comes to his loved ones. Previously, we saw how his appearance changes when he went beyond his limits to fight the enemies. Well, when his classmates come to know about his situation, they all decide to support him in the battle.

Deku refuses to take help from his friends, though, but the released preview for the upcoming episode reveals that his friends will not go back; instead, they will stay to help him.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 will release at 5:30 PM PST on NTV and YTV on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Crunchyroll will broadcast the episode for fans based outside Japan, while selected nations can watch it on Netflix. You may follow the below time schedule for a hassle-free streaming experience:

Pacific Time: 2:30 AM

Mountain Time: 3:30 AM

Central Time: 4:30 AM

Eastern Time: 5:30 AM

British Time: 10:30 AM

European Time: 11:30 AM

Indian Time: 3:00 PM

Japanese Time: 5:30 PM

Is MHA manga finished?

No, My Hero Academia manga is not over yet. The mangaka previously stated that the manga would end in 2022, but he later stated that it was too soon for the manga to end. Hence, there are possibilities that the manga will go beyond 2023. However, the mangaka is not in favor to stretch the manga with unnecessary stuff, so he may bring a justified end to the story.

Even if the manga gets over, the community will get to see the animated adaptation of it for a long time. That’s because the anime has adapted only 320 chapters from the manga so far, and there is hefty content to be covered.