Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 Release date and Time

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 is about to get released soon, and here, we discuss the release date and time for the upcoming episode along with a brief recap of the previous episode.

Taiju, who is said to be the strongest member of the Black Dragon, gets defeated by Mickey with one kick. Now, Mickey and Draken take an unconscious Takemichi to Hinata. So, the tenth episode of the Tokyo Revengers series may shift its focus entirely on both of them as they try to sort things out between them.

Well, after all the bloodshed stuff, finally, we head toward an episode that will be free of action scenes, and that would be good for a change in the storyline.

When does Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 get released?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 will be broadcasted by Japanese local networks TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, and MBS on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The majority of the regions will get the episode on Saturday, March 11, 2023, on Crunchyroll and Netflix at the below timings:

Pacific Time: 9:08 AM

Mountain Time: 10:08 AM

Central Time: 11:08 AM

Eastern Time: 12:08 PM

British Time: 5:08 PM

European Time: 7:08 PM

Indian Time: 10:38 PM

Tokyo Revengers Episode 9: Brief Recap

Mikey wishes everyone Merry Christmas after entering the church. Takemichi gets afraid as he feels Mikey is weak right now, and he can’t beat Taiju. The next moment, Taijuu knocks Mickey down, and as he gets ready to celebrate his win, Mickey stands up. Inui tells him how strong Taiju is. After that, we get a flashback in which we see Taiju becoming the leader of the Black dragon after defeating Inui.

Mickey uses a kick to knock down Taiju but unable to see his defeat, Taiju orders Kokonoi to bring his boys inside the church. Draken seems to have already taken care of each of them. Later, Mickey reveals that his brother and Baji’s memories give him strength whenever he is in danger. Finally, Toman is officially safe.