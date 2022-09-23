My Hero Academia Chapter 367 Release date, Time and Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 367 will be out soon, and here we have discussed the release date, time, and spoilers of the much-awaited chapter of the manga.

The popular Japanese manga comes from K?hei Horikoshi, which started serializing in 2014, and until now, it has given us 35 volumes. In the previous chapter, we saw Tomura fighting with the Pro heroes. When he thought he wouldn’t survive, Tomura transformed all of his family members into his left hand’s fist and smashed the heroes.

The upcoming chapter titled Deku vs. AFO will come with the battle fans have been waiting for so long.

My Hero Academia Chapter 367 will come out on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Here’s the time schedule that fans in different time zones should follow:

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM

Central Timing- 10:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM

British Timing- 4:00 PM

Central Timing- 5:00 PM

Indian Timing- 8:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM

Australian Timing- 00:30 AM, (September 26th)

My Hero Academia Chapter 367: Spoilers

The chapter begins with a flashback showing Izuku meeting Star’s pilot allies over the ocean, who were present there to escort Izuku. The latter hanged on the school bus with Black Whip and thanked the Star Pilot.

When the flashback scene cuts, we see Izuku at UA, where he comes across AFO. Seeing Izuku, Mirio smiles with tears in his eyes while TamurAFO discovers that Izuku has grown stronger now.

Izuku’s body releases radiant energy, and TamurAFO understands it is the third user’s quirk. After that, TamurAFO goes flying and hits the electromagnetic barrier. When Deku, aka Izuku, goes to see everyone, he finds them injured and Bakugou dead. After witnessing all these, Deku’s rage takes over, and Black Whip comes out.

TamurAFO makes fun of Izuku by asking if he has any excuse for showing up late. Not only that, but TamurAFO also keeps on saying things to send Deku on a guilt trip. However, Mirio shouts and lets Deku know everything’s okay; the injured heroes are trying to fight back while Edgeshot is trying to revive Bakugou.

TamurAFO tries to manipulate Mirio by saying they are just trying to escape reality by lip-syncing. However, Mirio shuts him up by saying they are heroes and they will turn the entire thing into reality. At the end of the chapter, all the OFA users stand behind Izuku as he asks TamurAFO, ‘ Is Shigiraki still present in there?

