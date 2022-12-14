My Hero Academia Chapter 376 Delayed due to Author's Poor Health

Every My Hero Academia fan was looking forward to reading Chapter 376 of the popular manga, but unfortunately, the chapter won’t come out this week. That’s due to the mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s poor health condition.

Since Deku arrived in the manga, fans have been going crazy, so every week, they wait for the new chapters to see what exciting twists and turns are waiting for them. However, we are bound to wait for the hiatus to get over.

My Hero Academia is on a sudden break this week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #3 due to Kohei Horikoshi's poor health. Series will be resuming in Issue #4/5 as scheduled. — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 14, 2022

My Hero Academia Chapter 376 new release schedule explored

According to the official Twitter account of Shonen Jump News, MHA is going on an unplanned break owing to the mangaka’s health. Now, the manga will return with chapter 376 in the 4th or 5th issue of the Shonen Jump Magazine. Hence, we will get the chapter either on Sunday, December 25, 2022, or Sunday, January 1, 2023. Besides that, no changes will be seen in the release timings because the manga follows a concurrent schedule every week. Here’s the time schedule fans should consider:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 PM

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (December 26th or January 2nd)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM (December 26th or January 2nd)

My Hero Academia gets a live-action adaptation by Netflix

Netflix has previously come up with several live-action adaptations from animes, including Death Note and Cowboy Bebop. Neither of the two could do well, but recently, Netflix bagged an opportunity to create a live-action version of MHA.

The streamer’s official website revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Army of the Dead‘s writer/producer Joby Harold is penning down the script for MHA live-action adaptation. Besides him, the Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato will produce the big project, and Toho Co., Ltd will be handling the distribution of the film in Japanese Theatres.

Well, it’s too early to assume who will play whom in the live-action adaptation. So, let’s have patience until the streamer reveals the casting details.