My Hero Academia chapter 366 has sadly been delayed worldwide, so what date and time will the manga series now release?

My Hero Academia remains one of the most popular manga and anime franchises of all time and whilst the global community prepares for season 6 of the TV adaptation, the attention is still formyl fixed on Horikoshi’s original series.

After a brutal chapter last week left one of our heroes in a critical condition, fans are desperate to know what happens as AFO and Shigaraki look to continue to wage their savage war.

Unfortunately, it appears that we will all have to wait a little longer to find out as the My Hero Academia manga delays the release date for chapter 366 – here’s everything that you need to know.

The My Hero Academia manga will sadly be on a break for the next week in Japan. As new manga chapter aren’t released as a simulcast project online for international fans until the domestic launch has been completed, it means MHA fans worldwide are in the same boat.

A specific reason for the delay has not been shared by either the production or distribution team, but mangaka are known to take regular breaks in order to both maintain the quality of new content and their own personal health.

Over the past several months, chapters 363, 359 and 356 have also experienced one-week delays, so fans shouldn’t panic about the series’ absence this week – so what date will the manga return?

As confirmed by Viz Media, My Hero Academia chapter 366 is now scheduled to release worldwide on Sunday, September 18th.

Per Manga Plus, the new chapter will be made available to read online from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM (Sep 19)

Viz Media and Manga Plus offer the first and latest three chapters for free; access to the entire catalogue of published material will cost new users a subscription of $1.99 a month – Manga Plus can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play.

Have any spoilers leaked online yet?

No; at the time of writing, no legitimate spoilers from reputable sources concerning My Hero Academia chapter 366 have been shared online.

However, considering that the manga chapter has been delayed worldwide, this is no surprise – the first spoilers are expected to be shared by September 14th.

In the last chapter, we saw in horror Bakugo’s heart and lungs being severely damaged, despite Edgeshot using his Foldabody Quirk to perform potentially life-saving surgery on our young hero.

Whilst his fellow students grow concerned for Bakugo’s health, it’s actually Shigaraki who is the most nervous player still left; he knows that iF Bakugo recovers, his quirk awakening may become too powerful for him to defeat.

Shigaraki was so worried about finishing Bakugo then and there that he also chewed through poor Mirko, who is herself left in a critical condition after losing some of her limbs in a last defence.

However, chapter 356 ended with AFO unleashing a new power against our heroes – will we see a continuation of the battle in the next chapter, will Bakugo recover from his injuries? The upcoming spoilers will surely give us a better insight.

Anime to return with sixth season on October 1st

Whilst our attention is still firmly fixed on the My Hero Academia manga series, the entire MHA community is getting more and more excited for the sixth anime series.

As confirmed in the most-recent teaser trailer, season 6 episode 1 will premiere on Saturday, October 1st – Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the platform will be simulcasting the anime.

“The third PV for the sixth season of “My Hero Academia” TV anime will start airing on October 1 (Sat)! The sixth season of “My Hero Academia” will depict the “All-Out War Arc” in which an unprecedented fierce battle between heroes and enemy villains will be depicted.” – My Hero Academia website.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

