My Hero Academia S6 part 2 Release Date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia
My Hero Academia S6 is returning with part 2, and here, we disclose when the first episode of the second part of the much-awaited anime series will get released.

MHA is one of the most loved and demanded animated series of all time. Apart from that, it’s one of the most successful series on which Studio Bones have worked. As of now, the future of the anime is uncertain for the series after Season 2’s conclusion. However, the manga still has plenty of content that needs to be covered in the anime adaptation, so we may hear about the next season’s renewal soon. Until then, let’s focus on what we have for the time being.

When will My Hero Academia S6 Part 2 get released?

My Hero Academia S6 Part 2 will release its first episode on Japan’s local networks on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM. Crunchyroll will stream it for fans based in other regions. Moreover, some selected regions will also get to watch the series on Netflix. Here’s the time schedule that you need to pay attention to:

  • Pacific Time – 2:30 AM
  • Eastern Time – 5:30 AM
  • British Time – 10:30 AM
  • European Time – 11:30 AM
  • India Time – 4:00 PM
  • Philippine Time – 6:30 PM
  • Australia Central Daylight Time – 9:00 PM

What happened in MHA S6’s first part?

The first part of MHA S6 marks the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation Arc, which shows a battle between the heroes and the villains.

Even though the heroes try every technique to defeat the enemies, sometimes they get overpowered by the villains. The series also brought the real identity of Dabi. Besides that, Ochaco and Toga’s fight also took the limelight.

The sixth season of the series is said to be the best season to date. That’s why fans can’t wait for the other part of the season.

