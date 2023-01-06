Nier: Automata Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

The upcoming anime based on the popular video game series Nier: Automata is on its way, so let’s dive into the article to find out the information related to the release schedule of episode 1. Apart from that, we also talk about the platforms where the anticipated anime will be streaming.

Recently, many anime series based on video games, such as Cyberpunk, Tekken, and more, made their way to the screens. These series undoubtedly received mixed reactions; however, most were positive. As we head towards the release date of the anime series based on the open-world action Role Playing Game, we can expect it to become the most extensive hit series of 2023.

When is Nier: Automata Episode 1 coming out?

Nier: Automata anime will debut with its first episode on Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at 9:30 AM Pacific Time. For other territories, the anime streaming platform will release episode 1 of NIeR: Automata at the below times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM (January 7th)

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM (January 7th)

British Time – 5:30 PM (January 7th)

European Time – 6:30 PM (January 7th)

India Time – 11:00 PM (January 7th)

Philippine Time – 1:30 AM (January 8th)

Australia Central Daylight Time – 4:00 AM (January 8th)

Which studio is working on Nier: Automata anime?

While the anime series sees the famous production company Aniplex as the producer and distributor, it sees A-Pictures studio as the animator. The studio is known for animating numerous animated series, including Sword Art Online, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Engage Kiss, and more. Besides that, the much-awaited upcoming anime series Solo Leveling, based on a popular manhwa, is also getting its animation done by A-Pictures.

What is the story of Nier: Automata?

The story is set in the year 5012 when the Earth gets invaded by aliens, due to which the humans have to flee to the moon. The surviving humans who find homage on the moon prepare themselves to attack the aliens using their android soldiers.

The series sees androids 2B, voiced by Yui Ishikawa, and 9S, voiced by Natsuki Hanae, as the main protagonists.

Even though the animated series is based on a famous video game series, it is not an exact copy of the source material. In fact, in an interview, the video game director Yoko Taro revealed that the story was initially created just for the game. He also added that it wouldn’t be a good idea to copy the entire story of a video game in its screen adaptation. Hence, we will see several changes in the anime.