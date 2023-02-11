My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 Release date and Time

In the previous episode of My Hero Academia Season 6, Deku learns that he is One For All’s final user. Now everyone expects him to defeat all the evil beings around, starting from Shigaraki. As Deku starts a new journey after learning the big news, every fan is waiting for the next episode. So, when will My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 get released?

As My Hero Academia is one of the most watched and loved anime series of all time, Deku is one of the most beloved anime characters of all time. He was also ranked second in a poll where fans voted for the most popular characters from 2021 to 2023. So, it’s evident that fans get overwhelmed as the further episodes might show Deku in full action against Shigaraki.

Are you Ready for the "Dark Hero Arc" of My Hero Academia Season 6?!



The new arc starts tomorrow! Enjoy the Season 6 till the end! ?



?More: https://t.co/atRFpDxcnB pic.twitter.com/yKP6NspHN6 — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) February 10, 2023

When will Episode 19 of My Hero Academia Season 6 get released?

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 will release on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 5:30 AM JST. Crunchyroll will bring the episode to other locations of the world. Besides this, fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch it on Funimation and Hulu, and in selected Asian regions, the episode will also come out on Netflix. Well, keeping the time differences in mind, we have provided a time schedule below:

Pacific Standard Time- 2:30 AM (February 11th)

Central Standard Time- 4:30 AM (February 11th)

Eastern Standard Time- 5:30 AM (February 11th)

British Standard Time- 10:30 AM (February 11th)

Central European Time- 11:30 AM (February 11th)

Indian Standard Time- 4:00 PM (February 11th)

Philippine Standard Time- 6:30 PM (February 11th)

Australian Time- 9:00 PM (February 11th)

What happened previously in the anime series?

The beginning of the episode showed all the OFA users gathering in the Vestige World. All the members reveal to Deku that they believe he is the one who will be the final user of OFA’s powers. After that, Hikage Shinomori, OFA’s fourth user, tells him that One For All’s powers drain the lifespan of its user if they already possess any other quirk. He then continued that he could live for 40 years with its powers as he did not have any other quirk.

That's quite some pressure for Deku ?



Anime: My Hero Academia Season 6 pic.twitter.com/9Ww8dUIp7D — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) February 6, 2023

Shimura then asks Deku if he wants to kill Shigaraki using his powers, but he gets impressed when Deku says that the powers of One For All must be used to save others. The episode’s closing moments showed Deku meeting his classmates for the last time before leaving the school.