One Piece Chapter 1062: Release date, Time and Spoilers

One Piece manga Chapter 1062 gets a release date after coming back from the hiatus, and here, we have talked about its release schedule, followed by the spoilers for the upcoming chapter.

In the previous chapter, Straw Hat pirates ended up going to an Island that belonged to someone known as Vegapunk. After that, a girl appeared and stunned everyone by revealing that she was Vegapunk. However, the early spoilers hinted that the girl is not who she says she is. Besides that, the spoilers also suggest that Vegapunk (the real one) is in danger.

Well, that’s not it; in fact, there are more exciting and thrilling instances that the initial spoilers have disclosed, and to know more about the chapter, be with us till the end of this post.

One Piece Chapter 1062 will come out on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8:00 AM Pacific Time. For International fans, we have made a table that states the release timing for the forthcoming chapter in different regions:

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM

British Timing- 4:00 PM

European Timing- 5:00 PM

India Timing- 8:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM

Australia Central Timing- 12:30 AM (October 10th)

One Piece Chapter 1062: Spoilers

The Chapter begins with Bonney telling the Straw Hat pirates that Vegapunk had made her father (Kuma) his weapon. Everyone is stunned to know that the mad scientist has created six Vegapunks as he is entirely invested in his research. Besides this, CP0 agents are on their way to killing Vegapunk, and they have Kuma with them.

The additional spoilers suggest that the CP0 agents are Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy, and they have Seraphim, which apparently has no devil fruit powers. That clearly means that Seraphims won’t be able to copy the powers. All the Vegapunks hold their specific characteristics, and here you can find the same:

PUNK 1 (Shaka)- Kindness and Justice

PUNK 2 ( Lilith )- Evil and Maliciousness

PUNK 3 (Edison)- Emotion and Thought

PUNK 4 (Pythagoras)- Wisdom

PUNK 5 (Atlas)- Violence

PUNK 6 (York)- Gree

CP0 agents are sent after Vegapunk by the World Government as they think that the scientist has so much information. Before finding the Seraphim Kuma in Egghead Island, the agents have to kill Vegapunk. Lastly, the spoilers state that the character Vegapunk is the same as Naruto’s Pain, aka Nagato.