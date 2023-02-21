Anime & Comics

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia
Credit: Official Crunchyroll Youtube Channel/ Crunchyroll Collection

My Hero Academia is approaching its end, as the studio has already delivered twenty amazing episodes. Now, every MHA fan is looking forward to the official release of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21.

The last few episodes of My Hero Academia have been nothing short of epic. Izuku Midoria is now starting to dig deep into his darker side, which is the main selling point of the ongoing Dark Hero Arc. It’s one of those story arcs that pulled MHA fans right back into the manga, and, well, that’s what is happening with anime fans as well. In the previous episode, we saw Lady Nagant approaching Deku, which was definitely a sight to behold. Now, everyone is eager to see what will happen in the upcoming episode.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 Come Out?

Episode 21 of My Hero Academia will be released worldwide on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The episode will air at 5:30 PM JST (Japan Timing) on Crunchyroll and Netflix (in selected regions), but the release time will vary depending on your area. Anyway, here’s the exact release schedule for these regions:

  • Pacific Standard Time- 2:30 AM (February 25th)
  • Central Standard Time- 4:30 AM (February 25th)
  • Eastern Standard Time- 5:30 AM (February 25th)
  • British Standard Time- 10:30 AM (February 25th)
  • Central European Time- 11:30 AM (February 25th)
  • Indian Standard Time- 4:00 PM (February 25th)
  • Philippine Standard Time- 6:30 PM (February 25th)
  • Australian Time- 9:00 PM (February 25th)

Lady Nagant reveals herself to Deku in My Hero Academia

In the previous episode, we saw Deku getting separated from the rest of the group, and All Might and other pro-heroes do their best to find Izuku before All For One gets his hands on the kid. At this point, Lady Nagant, the Ex pro-hero, shoots Deku’s transmitter, breaking his communication with the heroes.

After that, Lady Nagant shoots another bullet at Deku, who barely dodges it. At this point, it was clear to Deku that he wasn’t facing an immature rookie; in fact, it was Lady Nagant who was shooting at him. Lady Nagant then confronts Deku and asks the hero to leave with her, so she can take him to AFO. However, Deku refuses, as he should. But that triggers Nagant; now, everyone’s waiting to see what she will do next.

