Vinland Saga S2 Ep 7 has a confirmed release date, and this post will disclose the entire release schedule for the much-awaited seventh installment of the television series.

The beloved tv show is growing day by day. When the second season of Vinland Saga began, Thorfinn looked like he had given up on his life, but now it seems he has started living again, thanks to the new entry, Einar. However, when Einar and Thorfinn initially met in Ketil’s fields, the latter showed the least interest in interacting with him, but the previous chapter showed that he and Einar had become friends now.

Well, fans crave the next episode after watching the previous one, so when does the episode come out?

Thorfinn's first friend! ?



— Watch VINLAND SAGA Season 2 on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/677JsR56DP — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) February 13, 2023

When will Vinland Saga S2 Ep 7 get released?

Vinland Saga S2 Ep 7 will get released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST in Japan. A vast majority of International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll on Monday, February 20, 2023, following the below time schedule:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 AM (February 20th)

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 AM (February 20th)

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 PM (February 20th)

Central European Time: 5:30 PM (February 20th)

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM (February 20th)

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM (February 20th)

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:00 AM (February 21st)

What happened in the anime’s previous chapter?

Thorfinn and Einar realize that they should get a horse to pull out the trees from their roots. They approach several retainers, but no one agrees to lend them their horse. That’s because they worked as enslaved people for Ketil. One day both of them come across an older adult in the fields, so they try asking him if he could lend them his horse. The man agrees, but he puts a condition in front of them- they should help him with some chores.

"I Want a Horse", Episode 6 of #VINLAND_SAGA Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/KQgqBl8Mx8 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 14, 2023

After the duo completes the tasks assigned to them by Sverkel, they get the horse. While they walk toward the fields with the horse, they encounter some retainers who believe they have stolen the horse. When they describe the appearance of the horse’s owner to the retainers, they learn that he is Ketil’s father.

Later, to prevent getting drenched in the rain, they took shelter at Sverkel’s house. There, they also saw Snake and learned that Sverkel is more attached to him than his own son.