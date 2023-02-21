Who is the Mist Hashira from Demon Slayer season 3, what powers do they have, and who voices the character in the anime series?

Demon Slayer season 3 is only a matter of weeks away from debuting around the world. However, as fans countdown the hours until the global premiere of The Swordsmith Village Arc, many, many are curious as to who the next Hashira are to feature in the hit anime series.

The Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, will be joined by the Mist Hashira in Demon Slayer season 3; but who are they, what are their powers, and who voices the character in both the Japanese and English versions?

Meet Demon Slayer’s Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito

In Demon Slayer season 3, the Mist Hashira will be one of the main characters; Muichiro Tokito.

Tokito is one of the youngest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, with the manga confirming in chapter 156 that he is just 14 years of age!

He is also one of the naturally talented members of the Hashira, with Tengen revealing in season 2 that it only took Tokito just two months to pass the final examinations – an achievement that only Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima has been able to match.

Unfortunately, Tokito is known as somewhat of an ‘air-head’, being constantly distracted by the environment around him and often losing his concentration after trying to remember something from his past. The reason behind this disillusionment is that poor Tokito had an extremely traumatic childhood.

His twin brother, who he was extremely close to as a child, was brutally murdered and eaten by a demon in front of Tokito when he was very young. This caused him to lose all of his memories prior to his brother’s death and essentially, ended with Tokito retreating into the darkest realms of his subconscious.

At the same time, Tokito has a shocking amount of anger and hatred building inside of him, which is one of the reasons why he trained so hard to become a Hashira in just two months.

“Remember that boiling anger. Even if I lose my memories, my body will remember that anger that will not leave me until I die. It’s why I trained so hard that I vomited blood to destroy demons. And more… to eradicate them!”

Aside from outstanding strength and endurance, the Mist Hashira is also known for his incredible speed and reflexes. This culminates in his ‘Transparent World’ power, which allows him to see aspects of muscle tissue and flowing blood through both clothes and armor.

First Form: ‘Low Clouds, Distant Haze’- Tokito uses a powerful thrust attack.

Second Form: ‘Eight-Layered Mist’ – Tokito uses eight forward slashes in extremely quick succession.

Third Form: ‘Scattering Mist Splash’ – Tokito uses a powerful circular slash that can be used to blow away projectiles.

Fourth Form: ‘Shifting Flow Slash’ – Tokito uses a lightning-quick dash towards their enemy and delivers a slash from beneath them.

Fifth Form: ‘Sea of Clouds and Haze’ – Tokito dashes forward at high speed and uses a flurry of slashes that cover a wide area that obscures their movements.

Sixth Form: ‘Lunar Dispersing Mist’ – Tokito backflips into the air while upside down and delivers countless ranged slashes downwards.

Seventh Form: ‘Obscuring Clouds’ – Tokito changes the tempo of their movement to disorient their enemy, which seemingly takes the form of clouds of mist enveloping a wide area.

In the original Japanese subbed version of Demon Slayer, Muichiro Tokito is voiced by Kengo Kawanishi; Gen from Dr Stone, Mikoshi from Naruto, and Kurose from Chainsaw Man.

In the English dub, the Mist Hashira is played by Griffin Burns; Colt Grice from Attack on Titan, Kanade from Platinum End, and Tartaglia from Genshin Impact.

