My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 Release date, Time and Recap

After getting two action-packed episodes of My Hero Academia 6, fans can’t wait for the next episode. We have discussed the release schedule for MHA Season 6 Episode 3, so be with us and keep reading the post until the end.

Previously, we saw that the Heroes were divided into two teams- Team Endeavour and Team Edge Shot. The former group is tasked to check on Garaki in Jaiku Hospital, and the latter has to move the civilians from the Gunga Mountain Villa. The fight has begun between the heroes and the villains, and it’s hard to say who’ll win as both sides are powerful enough.

Moreover, the second episode showed Mirko in a prominent role while the other heroes tried to help her defeat the villains in Jaiku Hospital.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 come out?

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 will officially release on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST on the local channels of Japan. Meanwhile, International fans can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll after its released in Japan. Here’s a schedule that you must follow:

Pacific Timing- 2:30 AM; October 15th

Central Timing – 04:30 AM; October 15th

Eastern Timing- 5:30 AM; October 15th

British Timing- 10:30 AM; October 15th

European Timing- 11:30 AM; October 15th

Indian Timing- 3:00 PM; October 15th

What happened in MHA Season 6 Episode 2?

In the second episode, we saw some heroes evacuating the civilians from the hospital. On the ground level, Endeavor and Eraserhead fight several monsters unleashed by Dr. Garaki.

At the same time, Dr. Garaki releases his High-Tier Nomus to fight Mirko, the Rabbit Hero. The High-Tier Nomus have ten times more muscle than other Nomus, and they possess intelligence and have some memories of their past lives.

This girl… Mirko! ?



So, they give some hard time to Mirko; however, the Rabbit Hero doesn’t give up and keeps fighting the monsters. While Nomus keeps the heroes at bay, Dr. Garaki works on his most enormous monster, Shigaraki.

While all this is happening, Deku and the other heroes go on a different mission – ambushing another hideout for villains. The villains try to attack the group of heroes, but Kimanari nullifies the villains’ commander’s attack, taking all the spotlight at the end of the episode.